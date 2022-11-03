Advanced search
NORDECON AS

(NCN1T)
2022-11-03
0.6930 EUR   -0.72%
Proxy termination

11/03/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Due to procurator Ando Voogma leaving Nordecon AS as of 30 December 2022, the supervisory board of Nordecon AS decided to terminate the proxy as of the same date. 

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com



Financials
Sales 2022 3 357 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 253 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 21,8%
Managers and Directors
Gerd Müller Chairman-Management Board
Maret Tambek Chief Financial Officer & Financial Director
Toomas Luman Chairman
Mart Moldau Head-Information Technology Department
Miina Karafin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDECON AS-41.83%22
VINCI1.46%52 459
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.21%34 180
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.00%27 622
QUANTA SERVICES19.29%19 563
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.50%17 494