Stock DNORD NORDEN
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Norden

Norden

Equities

DNORD

DK0060083210

Marine Freight & Logistics

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 08:59:34 2023-11-06 am EST 		Intraday chart for Norden 5-day change 1st Jan Change
330.10 DKK -1.34% -16.77% -20.67%
02:50pm D/S NORDEN : Freight Services & Trading under pressure up to H1 24 Alphavalue
Nov. 02 Transcript : Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Norden

D/S NORDEN : Freight Services & Trading under pressure up to H1 24 Alphavalue
Transcript : Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Dampskibsselskabet Norden Launches $30 Million Share Buyback MT
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 7 November 2023 CI
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Norden and Teck Announce Emission Reduction Freight Contract CI
Special dividend FA
Special dividend FA
D/S NORDEN : Good product tanker margin, gain on the sale of vessels Alphavalue
Norden Launches $30 million Share Buyback Program MT
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Updates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approved on March 9, 2023. CI
Transcript : Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, Q2 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023 CI
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S completed the acquisition of Thorco Shipping A/S from Thornico A/S. CI
D/S NORDEN : Positive move in project shipping, wind energy and general cargo Alphavalue
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S entered into an agreement to acquire Thorco Shipping A/S from Thornico A/S. CI
Special dividend FA
D/S NORDEN : Unchanged guidance for 2023 Alphavalue
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Approves the Payment of Interim Dividends CI
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Tranche Update on Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 2023. CI
Tranche Update on Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 6, 2022. CI
Transcript : Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023 CI

Chart Norden

Chart Norden
More charts

Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S is a Denmark-based shipping company engaged in the provision of global tramp shipping services. Its operations are divided into two business segments: Dry Cargo and Tankers. The Dry Cargo business segment operates Handymax and Panamax dry cargo vessels, as well as has activities in the Handysize, Post-Panamax and Capesize vessel types. The Tankers business segment operates Medium Range (MR) and Handysize product tankers. The Company has offices in Denmark, Singapore, China, India, the United States and Brazil, as well as offices at shipyards in Asia. The Company's subsidiaries are Norden Shipping singapore Pte Ltd, NORDEN Tankers & Bulkers USA Inc., NORDEN Tankers & Bulkers do Brazil Ltda. and Nortide Shipping III Ltd.
Sector
Marine Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2024-03-04 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Norden

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Deep Sea Freight

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NORDEN Stock Norden
-20.62% 1 543 M $
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD. Stock Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd.
-30.67% 7 441 M $
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA Stock Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA
+0.41% 3 846 M $
COMPAÑÍA SUD AMERICANA DE VAPORES S.A. Stock Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores S.A.
-22.24% 3 049 M $
GULF NAVIGATION HOLDING Stock Gulf Navigation Holding
+418.87% 1 625 M $
HÖEGH AUTOLINERS ASA Stock Höegh Autoliners ASA
+32.51% 1 540 M $
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD. Stock COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co.,Ltd.
-14.43% 1 500 M $
DANAOS CORPORATION Stock Danaos Corporation
+26.26% 1 313 M $
U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION Stock U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation
-2.88% 1 241 M $
COSTAMARE INC. Stock Costamare Inc.
0.00% 1 114 M $
Deep Sea Freight
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Norden - Nasdaq Copenhagen
  4. News
  5. D/s Norden : Freight Services & Trading under pressure up to H1 24
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer