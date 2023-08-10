OF THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF-YEAR 2023

Results The profit for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to USD 108 million (USD 179 million) of which profit from vessel sales was USD 27 million (USD 0 million). For the first half of 2023, profit amounted to USD 258 million (USD 296 million) of which profit from vessel sales represented USD 69 million (USD 28 million). The result is driven by high profits in Assets & Logistics including net profit from vessel sales, while tanker margins in Freight Services & Trading remain good. The impact of the Thorco Projects acquisition is limited as the transaction only closed on 26 June 2023.

Cash flows & liquidity Cash flow from operating activities during the second quarter of 2023 was USD 201 million (USD 350 million). For the first half of 2023, cash flow from operating activities amounted to USD 347 million (USD 502 million). During the second quarter of 2023, cash and cash equivalents were reduced by USD 93 million from USD 772 million to USD 679 million mainly due to cash distribution to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buy-backs totalling USD 121 million, partly offset by positive cash flow generation from operating activities and vessel sales.