ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 111 - 10 August 2023
INTERIM REPORT
SECOND QUARTER
AND FIRST HALF-YEAR 2023
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S 52, STRANDVEJEN, DK-2900 HELLERUP, DENMARK CVR NUMBER 67758919
Interim Financial Report - Second Quarter and First Half-Year 2023 - NORDEN
2
HIGHLIGHTS - SECOND QUARTER 2023
RESULTS
- USD 108 million profit for the second quarter of 2023.
- Return on equity (annualised) of 30%.
- Earnings per share of DKK 21.
- Profit for the quarter split between:
- Freight Services & Trading: USD 34 million.
- Assets & Logistics: USD 74 million.
- USD 258 million profit for the first half of 2023.
- Return on equity (annualised) of 36%.
- Earnings per share of DKK 52.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
- Freight Services & Trading generated margins of USD 840 per vessel day primarily from tanker exposure, while maintaining dry cargo profitability in a difficult trading environment.
- Acquisition of the activities of Thorco Projects completed at end of Q2, extending NORDEN's customer offering to include general cargo, which will contribute to Freight Services & Trading margins.
- Net asset value (NAV) of Assets & Logistics was DKK 347 per share following lower values on leased dry cargo vessels and cash distribution to shareholders in the form of dividends.
- Strong dry cargo cover earnings in Assets & Logistics bolstered by tanker charter-out contract renewals at higher rates. Sales gains of USD 27 million split evenly between dry cargo and tanker assets.
- Secured high dry cargo coverage at profitable rates for 2023 and 2024, while gradually building exposure for deferred periods with the expectation of improved market conditions due to a low orderbook and demand recovery.
GUIDANCE
- The range for NORDEN's expected profit for the year is narrowed to USD 360-420 million (previously USD 330-430 million).
- The Board has decided to pay out an interim dividend of DKK 10 per share to be distributed to shareholders on 15 August. The interim dividend will count as part of the dividend policy of paying out minimum 50% of the full-year profit.
- In addition, NORDEN will initiate a share buy-back programme of up to USD 30 million, which will run until October.
"NORDEN generated USD 108 million profit for Q2 based on strong earnings in both business units. A dedicated focus on customer freight services in volatile markets ensured profitable margins across both dry cargo and tankers, despite weaker market sentiment. In addition, we have delivered high cover earnings and vessel sales gains through active management of our portfolio. NORDEN continues to generate significant cash returns to our shareholders with an interim dividend of DKK 10 per share and a share buy-back programme of USD 30 million."
CEO Jan Rindbo
Interim Financial Report - Second Quarter and First Half-Year 2023 - NORDEN
3
KEY FIGURES AND RATIOS FOR NORDEN
Amounts in USD million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
H1 2023
H1 2022
FY 2022
Income statement
Revenue
952.7
1,420.1
1,951.9
2,508.0
5,312.4
Contribution margin
202.7
372.1
447.1
619.8
1,365.9
EBITDA
174.5
313.9
382.7
525.1
1,159.1
Profit/loss from sale of vessels etc.
27.0
-0.2
68.7
28.2
79.4
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-87.2
-120.0
-181.0
-227.8
-449.7
EBIT
114.2
195.0
270.0
326.5
791.6
Financial items, net
-4.1
-14.6
-7.2
-27.2
-39.7
Profit for the period
108.2
178.7
258.4
295.8
743.5
Statement of financial position
Total assets
2,441.7
2,823.9
2,441.7
2,823.9
2,755.4
Equity
1,250.2
1,248.5
1,250.2
1,248.5
1,330.7
Liabilities
1,191.5
1,575.4
1,191.5
1,575.4
1,424.7
Invested capital
1,276.1
1,699.1
1,276.1
1,699.1
1,303.2
Net interest-bearing debt
-25.9
-450.6
-25.9
-450.6
27.5
Cash and securities
679.1
566.5
679.1
566.5
842.3
Statement of cash flows
Cash flow from operating activities
201.1
349.9
347.4
502.0
1,342.9
Cash flow from investing activities
-77.3
-36.9
35.6
46.3
57.9
- hereof investments in property, plant and equipment
-132.0
-0.2
-196.4
-61.0
-205.5
Cash flow from financing activities
-222.3
-165.1
-509.5
-434.5
-1,151.7
Environmental and social figures
EEOI (gCO /tonnes-mile)1)
9.2
9.3
9.2
9.4
9.9
2
LTIR (days per million working hours) 2)
1.1
-
0.5
0.4
0.8
Fatalities incl. subcontractors 3)
-
2
-
2
2
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
H1 2023
H1 2022
FY 2022
Share-related key figures and financial ratios
No. of shares of DKK 1 each (including treasury shares)
34,000,000
37,000,000
34,000,000
37,000,000
37,000,000
No. of shares of DKK 1 each (excluding treasury shares)
32,616,328
35,487,010
32,616,328
35,487,010
33,751,988
Number of treasury shares
1,383,672
1,512,990
1,383,672
1,512,990
3,248,012
Earnings per share (EPS), DKK 4)
21
36
52
57
150
Diluted earnings per share (diluted EPS), DKK 4)
21
36
52
56
149
Book value per share (excluding treasury shares) (DKK) 4)
263
252
263
252
275
Share price at end of period, DKK
340.4
246.0
340.4
246.0
418.3
Other key figures and financial ratios 5)
EBITDA ratio
18.3%
22.1%
19.6%
20.9%
21.8%
ROIC 6)
35.4%
46.8%
41.9%
39.2%
54.0%
ROE 6)
29.8%
51.5%
36.4%
46.6%
64.0%
Equity ratio
51.2%
44.2%
51.2%
44.2%
48.3%
Total no. of vessel days for the Group
41,148
44,391
83,071
86,355
171,932
USD/DKK rate at end of the period
685.4
716.2
685.4
716.2
697.2
Average USD/DKK rate
683.9
699.2
689.2
680.4
708.3
For full definitions, please refer to the "Definitions of key figures and financial ratios" and "ESG accounting policies" sections within the 2022 Annual Report.
- The Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) is a measurement of energy efficiency and is defined as the amount of CO2 emitted per tonne of cargo transported 1 nautical mile.
- Lost-TimeIncident Rate (LTIR) is calculated based on the number of work-related accidents, which causes a seafarer to be unable to work for more than 24 hours per 1 million working hours due to work-related injury.
- Fatalities incl. subcontractors include the number of fatalities reported on owned vessels by NORDEN's vessel technical manager. Aligned to the SASB Marine Transportation standard (TR-MT-540a.1.).
- Converted at the USD/DKK rate at end of period.
- The ratios were computed in accordance with "Recommendations and Financial Ratios" issued by the Danish Association of Financial Analysts. However, "Profit and loss from the sale of vessels, etc." is not included in EBITDA. The figures are adjusted for the Company´s holding of treasury shares.
- Figures are annualised.
Interim Financial Report - Second Quarter and First Half-Year 2023 - NORDEN
4
COMMENTS ON THE DEVELOPMENT
OF THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF-YEAR 2023
Results
The profit for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to USD 108 million (USD 179 million) of which profit from vessel sales was USD 27 million (USD 0 million). For the first half of 2023, profit amounted to USD 258 million (USD 296 million) of which profit from vessel sales represented USD 69 million (USD 28 million).
The result is driven by high profits in Assets & Logistics including net profit from vessel sales, while tanker margins in Freight Services & Trading remain good. The impact of the Thorco Projects acquisition is limited as the transaction only closed on 26 June 2023.
Cash flows & liquidity
Cash flow from operating activities during the second quarter of 2023 was USD 201 million (USD 350 million). For the first half of 2023, cash flow from operating activities amounted to USD 347 million (USD 502 million).
During the second quarter of 2023, cash and cash equivalents were reduced by USD 93 million from USD 772 million to USD 679 million mainly due to cash distribution to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buy-backs totalling USD 121 million, partly offset by positive cash flow generation from operating activities and vessel sales.
As of 30 June 2023, NORDEN had undrawn committed credit facilities of USD 200 million of which USD 146 million were directly accessible.
Equity and capital allocation
The continued strong earnings and lower invested capital resulted in an annualised return on invested capital of 35% (47%) for the quarter and 42% (39%) for the half year. The annualised return on equity was 30% (52%) for the second quarter and 36% (47%) for the half year.
Profit for the period
USD million
250
200
150
100
50
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Return on equity
%
75
60
45
30
15
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Available liquidity
USD million
1,250
1,000
750
500
250
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Cash flow from operations
USD million
500
400
300
200
100
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Note: Quarterly figures are annualised
Cash and securities
Undrawn credit facilities
Interim Financial Report - Second Quarter and First Half-Year 2023 - NORDEN
5
MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
DRY CARGO MARKET
- Market development and spot rates
As expected, a difficult trading environment in dry cargo, as forward market sentiment gradually deteriorated. Rate climate is returning to levels prior to Covid-related effects on global supply chains. Total demand was quite strong with tonne-miles up 5% year-on-year mostly driven by high Chinese activity. However, the gradual reduction in global congestion led to even stronger growth in effective capacity and a reduction in overall fleet utilisation. Average Supramax spot rates remained close to the weak Q1 levels at USD 10,800 per day.
- Period rates and asset prices
With dwindling forward sentiment, 1-year T/C rates for Supramax vessels experienced a sharp decline of 26% from USD 15,900 to USD 11,800 per day. In comparison, asset prices for 5-year old Supramax vessels have maintained strength with a marginal decrease of 2% to USD 28 million.
- Market outlook
In second half of 2023, Chinese market activity is expected to remain high, while slowdown in rest-of-world activity and low congestion is set to limit the rate upside. Rates projected to normalise in line with the 10- year period prior to Covid-19. Ongoing market volatility still expected to provide attractive trading opportunities in both asset and freight markets. Asset values to be supported by historically low orderbooks.
PRODUCT TANKER MARKET
- Market development and spot rates
A continued strong market, although some inefficiencies have gradually been alleviated, as more efficient trading patterns have emerged amid sanctions regime. This was combined with less market panic and short- term scramble for diesel compared to 2022. During the second half of Q2, seasonal maintenance on refineries took the edge off spot rates, which remained volatile across regions. Average spot rates decreased by 13% from USD 32,900 to USD 28,700 per day. Less diesel volumes were transported from East to West, as a switch to energy alternatives including gas and coal have led to a broader energy mix. Gasoline volumes have increased towards the West, as recession fears did not fully materialise in consumer markets and travel activity has remained high.
- Period rates and asset prices
The 1-year T/C rate for MR Eco vessels decreased by 13% from USD 32,900 to USD 29,250 per day. Asset prices for 5-year MR vessels remained high with a marginal decrease of 3% to USD 41 million at the end of Q2.
- Market outlook
Product tanker market conditions are expected to remain strong for the rest of the year on the back of high refining margins, low product stocks and low fleet growth. Rate volatility and risks to the strong base case remain high due to geopolitical uncertainty.
Spot rates
USD thousand / day
80
60
40
20
0
Jan
Jun
Dec
Jan
Jun
Dec
Jan
Jun
21
21
21
22
22
22
23
23
MR
Supramax
Source: Baltic Exchange
Asset values
5-year old vessels
USD million
50
40
30
20
10
Jan
Jun
Dec
Jan
Jun
Dec
Jan
Jun
21
21
21
22
22
22
23
23
MR
Supramax
Source: VesselsValue
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 06:52:30 UTC.