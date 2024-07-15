English
Published: 2024-07-15 09:46:39 CEST
Changes in company's own shares
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - weekly report on share buy-back

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 158 - 15 JULY 2024

On 25 April 2024, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 26 April 2024 up to and including no later than 1 August 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 96 of 25 April 2024.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 21 million (approximately DKK 145 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

392,000

308.46

120,916,580

08/07/2024

5,000

305.74

1,528,700

09/07/2024

5,000

303.03

1,515,150

10/07/2024

5,000

301.13

1,505,650

11/07/2024

8,000

297.12

2,376,960

12/07/2024

8,000

293.63

2,349,040

Accumulated

423,000

307.78

130,192,080

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 26 April 2024, the total number of repurchased shares is 423,000 at a total amount of DKK 130,192,080.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,301,701 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 32,000,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 30,698,299.

During the same period (8/7-24 -12/7-24) major shareholder, Motortramp A/S, has sold 9,754 shares. Please see announcement no. 97/24 and daily reporting.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman


For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com


