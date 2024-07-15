ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 158 - 15 JULY 2024

On 25 April 2024, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 26 April 2024 up to and including no later than 1 August 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 96 of 25 April 2024.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 21 million (approximately DKK 145 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total, last announcement 392,000 308.46 120,916,580 08/07/2024 5,000 305.74 1,528,700 09/07/2024 5,000 303.03 1,515,150 10/07/2024 5,000 301.13 1,505,650 11/07/2024 8,000 297.12 2,376,960 12/07/2024 8,000 293.63 2,349,040 Accumulated 423,000 307.78 130,192,080

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 26 April 2024, the total number of repurchased shares is 423,000 at a total amount of DKK 130,192,080.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,301,701 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 32,000,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 30,698,299.

During the same period (8/7-24 -12/7-24) major shareholder, Motortramp A/S, has sold 9,754 shares. Please see announcement no. 97/24 and daily reporting.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman



For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com