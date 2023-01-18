Advanced search
01/17Norden : Leveraging data and intelligence to optimise wood pellet delivery
PU
01/17Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S' shares in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
01/16Electricity shortage in the southwest prevented with almost 3000 megawatts
DP
Norden : Management's transactions 16/2023

01/18/2023 | 04:20am EST
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in NORDEN, A/S Motortramp sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 230/22.

A/S Motortramp participates in NORDEN's share buy-back program by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in NORDEN

Announcement no. 16

Appendix

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 09:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
