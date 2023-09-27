In connection with the announced share buy-back program in NORDEN, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcements nos. 112/23 and 113/23.
For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.:+45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com
