Published: 2024-04-11 09:32:04 CEST NORDEN

Managers' Transactions Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S' shares in connection with share buy-back program ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 84 - 11 APRIL 2024 In connection with the announced share buy-back program in NORDEN, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcements nos. 30/24 and 31/24. Kind regards, Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S Martin Badsted CFO For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, tel.: +45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com

