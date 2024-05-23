English
Published: 2024-05-23 10:01:17 CEST
NORDEN
Managers' Transactions
Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S' shares in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 115 - 23 MAY 2024

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in NORDEN, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcements nos. 96/24.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, tel.: +45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com


Attachments:
No 115 Managers transactions etc.pdf
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons.pdf

