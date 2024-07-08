Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S is a Denmark-based shipping company engaged in the provision of global tramp shipping services. Its operations are divided into two business segments: Dry Cargo and Tankers. The Dry Cargo business segment operates Handymax and Panamax dry cargo vessels, as well as has activities in the Handysize, Post-Panamax and Capesize vessel types. The Tankers business segment operates Medium Range (MR) and Handysize product tankers. The Company has offices in Denmark, Singapore, China, India, the United States and Brazil, as well as offices at shipyards in Asia. The Company's subsidiaries are Norden Shipping singapore Pte Ltd, NORDEN Tankers & Bulkers USA Inc., NORDEN Tankers & Bulkers do Brazil Ltda. and Nortide Shipping III Ltd.