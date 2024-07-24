Norden : Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S' shares in connection with share buy-back program
Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S' shares in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 167 - 24 JULY 2024
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in NORDEN, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcements nos. 96/24.
For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, tel.: +45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S is a Denmark-based shipping company engaged in the provision of global tramp shipping services. Its operations are divided into two business segments: Dry Cargo and Tankers. The Dry Cargo business segment operates Handymax and Panamax dry cargo vessels, as well as has activities in the Handysize, Post-Panamax and Capesize vessel types. The Tankers business segment operates Medium Range (MR) and Handysize product tankers. The Company has offices in Denmark, Singapore, China, India, the United States and Brazil, as well as offices at shipyards in Asia. The Company's subsidiaries are Norden Shipping singapore Pte Ltd, NORDEN Tankers & Bulkers USA Inc., NORDEN Tankers & Bulkers do Brazil Ltda. and Nortide Shipping III Ltd.