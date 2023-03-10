Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Norden
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

NORDEN

(DNORD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:38:13 2023-03-10 am EST
463.10 DKK   -8.02%
02:54aNorden : Proxy statement and vote by mail EGM 2023
PU
03/10NORDEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09Norden : Chair's report 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norden : Proxy statement and vote by mail EGM 2023

03/10/2023 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOMINATION OF PROXY / VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE

The extraordinary general meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will be held Tuesday, 21 March 2023 at 11:00

a.m. CET. The extraordinary general meeting will be conducted as a completely electronic meeting

Proxy voting/voting by correspondence

If you do not attend the extraordinary general meeting yourself, you may vote by correspondence or appoint the Board of Directors or a third party as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting.

Proxy statement or vote by correspondence may be submitted electronically via www.norden.com OR in writing by completing and returning the below form. The undersigned hereby grants proxy or votes by correspondence in relation to the extraordinary general meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S on Tuesday, 21 March 2023.

PLEASE TICK ONE BOX ONLY:

I hereby give proxy to the Board of Directors of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by the Board of Directors, to vote on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors, as stated below. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET.

I hereby give proxy to the following third party:

Name, address, and email address (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

to vote on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET.

I request an admission card for an advisor to attend with my proxy holder:

Name (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

Proxy instructions: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish the Board of Directors to vote on my behalf at the extraordinary general meeting. Proxy instructions should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET.

Voting by correspondence: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the extraordinary general meeting. Please note that a vote by correspondence cannot be withdrawn, and it should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET.

Please note that neither Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S nor Computershare A/S can be held responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET - either by email to gf@computershare.dk or by returning the form to Computershare A/S,Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby.

The extraordinary general meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will be held Tuesday, 21 March 2023 at 11:00

a.m. CET. The extraordinary general meeting will be conducted as a completely electronic meeting

Name and address:_______________________________________

This form must be returned to:

gf@computershare.dk

_______________________________________________________

or by post to:

Computershare A/S

VP account number:_______________________________________

Lottenborgvej 26 D

DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby

Agenda of the extraordinary general meeting to be held on Tuesday, 21 March

Recommen-

dation by the

2023 at 11:00 a.m. CET (short form, please refer to the notice for the complete

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Board

agenda)

F. Proposals from the Board of Directors for:

F.3. Reduction of the share capital and amendment of the Articles of Association

For

to reflect the capital reduction

If the form is only dated and signed, it will be considered a proxy to the Board of Directors in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors as indicated in the table. If the type of proxy/vote by correspondence is not indicated by checking one of the boxes above, but the form is otherwise completed and signed, the form will be considered as a vote by correspondence.

The proxy/vote by correspondence is valid for shares I/we hold at the record date Tuesday, 14 March 2023 at 11.59 p.m. CET, calculated on the basis of the share register and notifications of ownership, which the company has received but not yet registered in the share register. The proxy may be revoked at any time by written notice to the registrar, Computershare A/S or by email to gf@computershare.dk. Please note your VP account number in your revocation notice.

Date

Signature

Please note that neither Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S nor Computershare A/S can be held responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET - either by email to gf@computershare.dk or by returning the form to Computershare A/S,Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby.

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 07:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORDEN
02:54aNorden : Proxy statement and vote by mail EGM 2023
PU
03/10NORDEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09Norden : Chair's report 2023
PU
03/09Norden : Generalforsamling 2023 - Formandens beretning
PU
03/09Norden : Presentation AGM 2023
PU
03/09Annual General Meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
AQ
03/08German patent applications on the decline
DP
03/08Insider Buy: Nanostring Technologies
MT
03/08SBB Signs 30-Year Lease for School Expansion Project
MT
03/03Norden : Candidates for the board AGM 2023
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 312 M - -
Net income 2022 744 M - -
Net cash 2022 27,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,85x
Yield 2022 21,5%
Capitalization 2 373 M 2 373 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart NORDEN
Duration : Period :
Norden Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 503,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Christian Vinther Christensen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEN20.45%2 373
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.0.92%11 085
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-10.77%3 441
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.25.36%2 587
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.12.58%2 378
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.30.37%2 349