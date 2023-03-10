Norden : Proxy statement and vote by mail EGM 2023

NOMINATION OF PROXY / VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE

The extraordinary general meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will be held Tuesday, 21 March 2023 at 11:00

a.m. CET. The extraordinary general meeting will be conducted as a completely electronic meeting

Proxy voting/voting by correspondence

If you do not attend the extraordinary general meeting yourself, you may vote by correspondence or appoint the Board of Directors or a third party as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting.

Proxy statement or vote by correspondence may be submitted electronically via www.norden.com OR in writing by completing and returning the below form. The undersigned hereby grants proxy or votes by correspondence in relation to the extraordinary general meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S on Tuesday, 21 March 2023.

PLEASE TICK ONE BOX ONLY:

I hereby give proxy to the Board of Directors of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by the Board of Directors, to vote on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors, as stated below. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET.

I hereby give proxy to the following third party:

Name, address, and email address (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

to vote on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET.

I request an admission card for an advisor to attend with my proxy holder:

Name (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

Proxy instructions: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish the Board of Directors to vote on my behalf at the extraordinary general meeting. Proxy instructions should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET.

Voting by correspondence: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the extraordinary general meeting. Please note that a vote by correspondence cannot be withdrawn, and it should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET.

Please note that neither Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S nor Computershare A/S can be held responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form should reach Computershare A/S no later than Wednesday, 15 March 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET - either by email to gf@computershare.dk or by returning the form to Computershare A/S,Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby.