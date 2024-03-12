NOMINATION OF PROXY / VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE
The extraordinary general meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will be held at 3:30 p.m. CET on Tuesday, 19
March 2024. The extraordinary general meeting will be conducted as a completely electronic meeting.
Proxy voting/voting by correspondence
If you do not attend the extraordinary general meeting yourself, you may vote by correspondence or appoint the Board of Directors or a third party as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting.
Proxy statement or vote by correspondence may be submitted electronically via www.norden.com OR in writing by completing and returning the below form. The undersigned hereby grants proxy or votes by correspondence in relation to the extraordinary general meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.
PLEASE TICK ONE BOX ONLY:
I hereby give proxy to the Board of Directors of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by the Board of Directors, to vote on my/our behalf at the general meeting in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors, as stated below. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Friday, 15 March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET.
I hereby give proxy to the following third party:
Name, address, and email address (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)
to vote on my/our behalf at the general meeting. Proxies should reach Computershare A/S no later than Friday, 15 March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET.
I request an admission card for an advisor to attend with my proxy holder:
Name (please use CAPITAL LETTERS)
Proxy instructions: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish the Board of Directors to vote on my behalf at the general meeting. Proxy instructions should reach Computershare A/S no later than Friday, 15 March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET.
Voting by correspondence: In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the general meeting. Please note that a vote by correspondence cannot be withdrawn, and it should reach Computershare A/S no later than Friday, 15 March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET.
Please note that neither Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S nor Computershare A/S can be held responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form should reach Computershare A/S no later than Friday, 15 March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET - either by email to gf@computershare.dk or by returning the form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby.
Name and address:_______________________________________
This form must be returned to:
gf@computershare.dk
_______________________________________________________
or by post to:
Computershare A/S
VP account number:_______________________________________
Lottenborgvej 26 D
DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby
Agenda of the extraordinary general meeting to be held on Tuesday 19 March
Recommen-
dation by the
2024 (short form, please refer to the notice for the complete agenda)
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Board
A. Proposals from the Board of Directors for:
F.3. Amendments for the Articles of Association
For
If the form is only dated and signed, it will be considered a proxy to the Board of Directors in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors as indicated in the table. If the type of proxy/vote by correspondence is not indicated by checking one of the boxes above, but the form is otherwise completed and signed, the form will be considered as a vote by correspondence.
The proxy/vote by correspondence is valid for shares I/we hold at the record date Tuesday, 12th March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET, calculated on the basis of the share register and notifications of ownership, which the company has received but not yet registered in the share register. The proxy may be revoked at any time by written notice to the registrar, Computershare A/S or by email to gf@computershare.dk. Please note your VP account number in your revocation notice.
Date
Signature
