This form must be returned to: Computershare A/S Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1 floor DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby Denmark

NB! VP account number MUST be indicated to identify you as a shareholder.

VP account number is basically the same as your account number. In some cases, the VP account number is your account number plus the prefix identification number to your bank. If in doubt, please contact your bank.

The extraordinary general meeting of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will be held at 3:30 p.m. CET on Tuesday, 19

March 2024. The extraordinary general meeting will be conducted as a completely electronic meeting.

Request for admission card

Admission cards must be requested no later than Friday, 15 March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET.

Request for admission cards, voting by proxy or postal voting may be submitted in the following ways:

Electronically via the Investor Portal on the Company's website, www.norden.com.

Log in to the Investor Portal by using MitID or username and password. If you have not previously changed your username in the Investor Portal, your username will often be the same as your depository number or VP account number. In some cases, the VP account number consists of your depository number and the prefixed identification number of your bank. If in doubt, please contact your bank. Please note that companies can only log in with username and password. By sending the registration or proxy form by email to gf@computershare.dk By sending the registration or proxy form by letter to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1 st floor, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark. By calling Computershare A/S on tel. +45 45 46 09 97 weekdays between 9.00 am and 3.00 p.m. CET.

Please note that admission cards will be sent electronically by email to the email address specified in the Investor Portal at registration.

PLEASE TICK:

I wish to attend the extraordinary general meeting online (please make sure your email address is registered via the Investor Portal) (If you participate online, you will receive an email with a link to the general meeting as well as your personal login details)

I also wish to request an admission card for a companion/advisor to attend the extraordinary general meeting

Name of companion/advisor:

(Please use CAPITAL LETTERS)

Date Signature

Proxy voting or voting by correspondence

Proxy votes and votes by correspondence can be submitted electronically via the Investor Portal at www.norden.com by using your MitID or securities account number and password or by completing and returning the proxy/vote by correspondence form. Proxy votes/vote by correspondence must be submitted no later than Friday, 15 March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET.

Please note that neither Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S nor Computershare A/S can be held responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form should reach Computershare A/S no later than Friday, 15 March 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CET.- either by email to gf@computershare.dk or by returning the form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby.