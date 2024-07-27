ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 169 - 26 JULY 2024

On 25 April 2024, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 26 April 2024 up to and including no later than 1 August 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 96 of 25 April 2024.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 21 million (approximately DKK 145 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total, last announcement 450,000 307.28 138,275,850 22/07/2024 8,000 300.50 2,404,000 23/07/2024 8,000 305.33 2,442,640 24/07/2024 6,175 303.87 1,876,397 Accumulated 472,175 304.25 144,998,887

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 26 April 2024, the total number of repurchased shares is 472,175 at a total amount of DKK 144,998,887.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,350,876 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 32,000,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 30,649,124.

During the same period (22/7-24 -26/7-24) major shareholder, Motortramp A/S, has sold 6,997 shares. Please see announcement no. 97/24 and daily reporting.

This concludes the share buy-back.

For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com