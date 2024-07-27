Norden : Total number of shares less equity shares corrected. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S final weekly report on share buy back
July 27, 2024 at 05:26 am EDT
Share
English
Published: 2024-07-27 10:48:30 CEST
NORDEN
Changes in company's own shares
CORRECTION: Total number of shares less equity shares corrected. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - final weekly report on share buy-back
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 169 - 26 JULY 2024
On 25 April 2024, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 26 April 2024 up to and including no later than 1 August 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 96 of 25 April 2024.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 21 million (approximately DKK 145 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
450,000
307.28
138,275,850
22/07/2024
8,000
300.50
2,404,000
23/07/2024
8,000
305.33
2,442,640
24/07/2024
6,175
303.87
1,876,397
Accumulated
472,175
304.25
144,998,887
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 26 April 2024, the total number of repurchased shares is 472,175 at a total amount of DKK 144,998,887.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,350,876 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 32,000,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 30,649,124.
During the same period (22/7-24 -26/7-24) major shareholder, Motortramp A/S, has sold 6,997 shares. Please see announcement no. 97/24 and daily reporting.
This concludes the share buy-back.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com
Attachments:
Appendix.pdf
No. 169 Final weekly report on share buy-back.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on
27 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
27 July 2024 09:25:05 UTC.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S is a Denmark-based shipping company engaged in the provision of global tramp shipping services. Its operations are divided into two business segments: Dry Cargo and Tankers. The Dry Cargo business segment operates Handymax and Panamax dry cargo vessels, as well as has activities in the Handysize, Post-Panamax and Capesize vessel types. The Tankers business segment operates Medium Range (MR) and Handysize product tankers. The Company has offices in Denmark, Singapore, China, India, the United States and Brazil, as well as offices at shipyards in Asia. The Company's subsidiaries are Norden Shipping singapore Pte Ltd, NORDEN Tankers & Bulkers USA Inc., NORDEN Tankers & Bulkers do Brazil Ltda. and Nortide Shipping III Ltd.