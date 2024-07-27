English
Published: 2024-07-27 10:48:30 CEST
NORDEN
Changes in company's own shares
CORRECTION: Total number of shares less equity shares corrected. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - final weekly report on share buy-back

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 169 - 26 JULY 2024

On 25 April 2024, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 26 April 2024 up to and including no later than 1 August 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 96 of 25 April 2024.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 21 million (approximately DKK 145 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (DKK)

Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

450,000

307.28

138,275,850

22/07/2024

8,000

300.50

2,404,000

23/07/2024

8,000

305.33

2,442,640

24/07/2024

6,175

303.87

1,876,397

Accumulated

472,175

304.25

144,998,887

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 26 April 2024, the total number of repurchased shares is 472,175 at a total amount of DKK 144,998,887.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,350,876 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 32,000,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 30,649,124.

During the same period (22/7-24 -26/7-24) major shareholder, Motortramp A/S, has sold 6,997 shares. Please see announcement no. 97/24 and daily reporting.

This concludes the share buy-back.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman


For further information:Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 32 71 08 55, e-mail: sfr@norden.com


Attachments:
Appendix.pdf
No. 169 Final weekly report on share buy-back.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 27 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2024 09:25:05 UTC.