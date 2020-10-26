Log in
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORP.

(NOCR)
Norden Crown Metals : Boreal Metals Corp Announces Name Change to Norden Crown Metals Corp

10/26/2020 | 06:50am EDT

News Release

October 19, 2020

Boreal Metals Corp Announces Name Change to Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Vancouver, BC, October 19, 2020. Boreal Metals Corp. (TSX-V:BMX, Frankfurt:03E, and OTCQB:BORMF) announces it has changed its name to Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("the Company") (TSX-V:NOCR) in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Norden Crown Metals Corp's name reflects the next stage of the new management's corporate strategy, focused on mineral exploration for precious and base metals in "Norden" (Nordic countries) Scandinavia. The Company's ticker symbol on the TSX-V will be changed to "NOCR." The name change will be effective on the TSX-V on or about October 21st. The Frankfurt and OTCQB ticker symbols will not change.

On behalf of the board of directors of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Executive Chairman and CEO

For more information on the Company please contact us at +1.604.922.8810 or info@nordencm.comor visit the Company website at www.nordencrownmetals.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Norden Crown Metals Corp. published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:49:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,53 M -2,68 M -2,68 M
Net Debt 2019 0,67 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,63x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart NORDEN CROWN METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Norden Crown Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jorge Patricio Varas Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Woodyer Sherron CFO, Secretary & VP-Corporate Development
Jon Sherron Director
David Robert Reid Independent Director
Thomas Söderqvist Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORP.250.00%11
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.89%41 144
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.29%40 161
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.39.94%26 663
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-13.77%11 818
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.43%9 069
