AlphaValue has upgraded Nordex shares from "sell" to "reduce," with a target price maintained at €26.8, now representing a limited potential of -1.3% relative to its current price of €27.2.



According to the broker, the revision of its DCF model and net asset value per share leads to an 18% increase in valuation, supported by an improvement in expected profitability over 2025-2027.



The broker has raised its EBITDA margin forecast to 7.5%-8.5% from 5.0%-7.0% previously, resulting in 2025 earnings per share now estimated at €1.10, up from €0.62 previously.