Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.01.2024 / 16:19 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ilya
Last name(s): Hartmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.908 EUR 7609.34 EUR
9.924 EUR 9149.93 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.9167 EUR 16759.2700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
88707  08.01.2024 CET/CEST

