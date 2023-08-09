

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.08.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: José Luis Last name(s): Blanco Diéguez

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE

b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.055 EUR 6027.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.0550 EUR 6027.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: London Stock Exchange MIC: XLON

