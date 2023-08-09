Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:José Luis
Last name(s):Blanco Diéguez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
12.06 EUR6030.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
12.0600 EUR12060.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Societe Generale
MIC:XSGA


Language:English
Company:Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet:www.nordex-online.com

 
