  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DGAP-DD : Nordex SE english

07/05/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
05.07.2021 / 20:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form: Ventus Venture Fund GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Jan 
 
 Last name(s): Klatten 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Nordex SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         DE000A3E5CX4 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Granting of 1,865,258 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-01; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordex SE 
              Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
              18059 Rostock 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.nordex-online.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69452 05.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 14:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 974 M 5 903 M 5 903 M
Net income 2021 11,6 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net Debt 2021 165 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 183x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 037 M 2 417 M 2 417 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 8 393
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,36 €
Average target price 25,85 €
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-16.42%2 667
ABB LTD28.41%69 366
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.13%9 223
ABB INDIA LIMITED47.30%5 214
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-8.06%4 720
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.0.17%4 558