DGAP-DD : Nordex SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.07.2021 / 20:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Ventus Venture Fund GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jan Last name(s): Klatten Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nordex SE b) LEI 529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3E5CX4 b) Nature of the transaction Granting of 1,865,258 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-01; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

