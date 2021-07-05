DGAP-DD : Nordex SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
05.07.2021 / 20:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Ventus Venture Fund GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Nordex SE
b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5CX4
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 1,865,258 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-01; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
69452 05.07.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 05, 2021 14:18 ET (18:18 GMT)