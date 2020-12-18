Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/18/2020 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE 
Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2020-12-18 / 17:12 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|Name:                        |Nordex SE                       | 
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|Street:                      |Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50| 
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                 |18059                           | 
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|City:                        |Rostock                         | 
|                             |Germany                         | 
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier      |529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76            | 
|(LEI):                       |                                | 
+-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                    | 
| |Equity collateral returned                       | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH                             | 
|City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany| 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|15 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|      % of|  Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|    voting| both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    rights|   (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|   through|     7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|instrument|          |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|         s|          |              | 
|             |           | (total of|          |              | 
|             |           |   7.b.1 +|          |              | 
|             |           |    7.b.2)|          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|New          |     4.78 %|    0.00 %|    4.78 %|     117348759| 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     5.43 %|    0.00 %|    5.43 %|             /| 
|notification |           |          |          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE000A0D6554|          0|     5605126|     0.00 %|      4.78 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        5605126         |         4.78 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |            |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise or|Cash or  |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |period     |settlemen| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |           |t        |         |         | 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |         |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |*Total*  |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
|Name|      % of voting|      % of voting| Total of both (if at| 
|    |    rights (if at|   rights through|    least 5% or more)| 
|    |least 3% or more)|  instruments (if|                     | 
|    |                 |   at least 5% or|                     | 
|    |                 |            more)|                     | 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
|    |                 |                 |                     | 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|Equity collateral returned via transfer of title.| 
+-------------------------------------------------+ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|18 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Nordex SE 
          Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
          18059 Rostock 
          Germany 
Internet: www.nordex-online.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156437 2020-12-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 11:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

All news about NORDEX SE
11:13aDGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
12/15NORDEX : German ruling coalition aims to cut subsidies for solar, wind farms -do..
RE
12/04NORDEX : Successful EUR 200 million capital increase supports long-term growth p..
AQ
12/04DGAP-NVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Se..
DJ
12/03NORDEX AG : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
12/03NORDEX AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
12/03NORDEX GROUP : Successful EUR 200 million capital increase supports long-term gr..
EQ
12/03PRESS RELEASE : Nordex Group: Successful EUR 200 million capital increase suppor..
DJ
12/02NORDEX SE : resolves capital increase from authorized capital by up to 10,668,06..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 401 M 5 382 M 5 382 M
Net income 2020 -123 M -150 M -150 M
Net Debt 2020 205 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 394 M 2 931 M 2 928 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 469
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,56 €
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE68.87%2 931
ABB LTD3.42%56 238
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.84%10 967
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION252.48%4 376
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-3.63%3 856
ABB INDIA LIMITED-3.94%3 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ