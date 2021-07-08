Log in
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
DGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article -2-

07/08/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK                              %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l. 
 
 BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.                              %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Life Limited                                   %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (UK) Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l. 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Ireland Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 14:14 ET (18:14 GMT)

