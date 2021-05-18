Log in
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
DGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article -3-

05/18/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordex SE 
              Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
              18059 Rostock 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.nordex-online.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1198045 2021-05-18

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198045&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 967 M 6 062 M 6 062 M
Net income 2021 13,2 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2021 182 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 554x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 136 M 2 595 M 2 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 393
Free-Float 62,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,92 €
Last Close Price 18,20 €
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE-17.87%2 595
ABB LTD23.15%68 358
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.30%11 125
ABB INDIA LIMITED17.00%4 100
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-19.38%3 978
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-31.58%3 381