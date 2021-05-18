DGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article -3

BR Jersey International Holdings % % %
L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % %
Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % %
Limited
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management % % %
(UK) Limited
BlackRock Fund Managers Limited % % %
- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, % % %
Inc.
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17 May 2021
