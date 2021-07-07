Log in
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/07/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE 
Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-07 / 19:26 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Nordex SE 
 
 Street:                         Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
 
 Postal code:                    18059 
 
 City:                           Rostock 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 02 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               1.69 %                     3.37 %       5.06 %                            117348759 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0D6554               0        1945049            0 %         1.66 % 
 
 US6555721058               0          40000            0 %         0.03 % 
 
 Total                    1985049                       1.69 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                     846846             0.72 % 
 
 Call Option        17.12.2021                                                                21332             0.02 % 
 
                                                Total                                        868178             0.74 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Call Warrant   31.12.2030                                     Cash                               751299         0.64 % 
 
 Put Warrant    31.12.2030                                     Cash                               100260         0.09 % 
 
 Swap           02.07.2031                                     Cash                              2232015         1.90 % 
 
                                                               Total                             3083574         2.63 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                               %                                        %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Murray Street                                     %                                        %                        % 
 Corporation 
 
 Benson Street Limited                             %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                              %                                        %                        % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank USA                            %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank                                %                                        %                        % 
 Europe SE 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                        % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 07 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordex SE 
              Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 
              18059 Rostock 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.nordex-online.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1216454 2021-07-07

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216454&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2021 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

