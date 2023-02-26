Industry complains of sluggish wind energy expansion, especially in the south

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - From the industry's point of view, the expansion of wind energy is making only slow progress at the start of the year. The status of new permits is "an indictment of the German south," Hermann Albers, president of the German Wind Energy Association, told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Since the beginning of January, there has not been a single newly approved turbine in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Saarland. In Hesse, there is only one permit. That is "nothing less than a total failure." Above all Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and Saxonia would have to act finally.

Nationwide, 51 turbines have been newly approved since the deadline of January 6, according to the Fachagentur Windenergie an Land. Among them were 19 in Saxony-Anhalt, eleven in Schleswig-Holstein, eight in North Rhine-Westphalia, five in Lower Saxony, four in Thuringia, three in Brandenburg and one in Hesse. More green electricity plays a key role in achieving climate protection targets and becoming less dependent on fossil fuels. Once approved, it still takes time for a wind turbine to be erected and connected to the grid.

The German government had decided on comprehensive measures to speed up expansion. These include a legal obligation for the federal states to make more land available. The number of wind turbines connected to the grid is set to rise massively in the coming years.

Association president Albers warned: "The federal states must finally act now, otherwise they are wantonly putting their industry at risk." He added that Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has also not yet received a new permit in 2023. As a coastal state, it faces a historic opportunity to profit from a coming hydrogen boom, he said. "The state should not let this opportunity slip away."

There has long been a north-south divide in the expansion of wind power. Last year, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia together accounted for 77 percent of new construction, according to industry figures. This year, a record volume of 12.84 gigawatts will go into the bidding rounds for onshore wind power, the association explained. In order to achieve expansion targets, it is essential that as much of this volume as possible is approved./sam/hoe/DP/zb