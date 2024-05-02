Nordex SE is a Germany-based holding company that, along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, specializing in wind turbines, in Germany and other countries. Under the Nordex brand, the Company offers wind turbines Nordex N90/2500, N100/2500 and N117/2400. In addition to the development and production of wind power systems, the Company also provides preliminary project development services to support marketing, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. The Company is active in project development in almost four markets: France, Poland, Sweden and America. The Company has offices and subsidiaries throughout the whole world and production facilities in Germany, China and the United States. The Company holds stake in other companies, including Beebe Wind LLC, Big Berry Wind Farm LLC, Flat Rock Wind LLC and Green Hills Wind LLC, among others.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment