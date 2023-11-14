EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Nordex Group achieves positive EBITDA in the third quarter and confirms the guidance



14.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sales grows by 16 percent to EUR 4.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023

EBITDA margin improves to 2.8 percent in the third quarter and reaches minus 1.5 percent in the first nine months

Installations increase to 2.4 gigawatts in the third quarter

Order backlog exceeds EUR 10 billion

Working capital stable at minus 10.2 percent

Guidance for the full year confirmed

Hamburg, 14 November 2023. The Nordex Group (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) achieved sales in the third quarter of EUR 1.7 billion. Based on the past nine months of fiscal 2023, sales increased by 16 percent to EUR 4.5 billion (9M/2022: EUR 3.9 billion). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved in the third quarter to EUR 48 million (3Q/2022: minus EUR 27 million) and amounted to minus EUR 67 million in the first nine months of 2023 (9M/2022: minus EUR 200 million). Consequently, the EBITDA margin corresponds to minus 1.5 per cent (9M/2022: minus 5.2 percent).

Operating performance

In the first three quarters of 2023, order intake in the Projects segment came to 4.9 GW (9M 2022: 4.4 GW); this corresponds to a value of EUR 4.1 billion (9M 2022: EUR 3.6 billion). The average selling price (ASP) per megawatt of output was 0.79 million EUR/MW in the third quarter and is influenced by the regional mix. Of the new orders, 63 percent were attributable to Europe, 25 percent to Latin America and 12 percent to North America. By the end of September 2023, the Nordex Group had an order book of nearly EUR 10.2 billion (9M 2022: EUR 9.7 billion). Of this, EUR 6.7 billion (9M 2022: EUR 6.5 billion) relates to the Projects segment and EUR 3.6 billion (9M 2022: EUR 3.1 billion) to the Service segment.

The Nordex Group slightly increased its production output of turbines, expanding it from 4.9 GW in the previous year to 5.0 GW. The total manufacturing output of rotor blades remained unchanged at a total of 3,358 units (9M 2022: 3,357 blades) of which the company produced 802 blades in its own plants (9M 2022: 879 blades) and sourced 2,556 blades by external suppliers (9M/2022: 2,478 blades).

In the first nine months of 2023, the Nordex Group installed a total of 1,090 wind turbines in 24 countries with a total output of 5.5 GW (9M/2022: 791 wind turbines in 17 countries with a total output of 3.6 GW). Europe accounted for 61 percent of installations, Latin America for 25 percent and North America and the Rest of the World for 7 percent each. These installations generated EUR 4.0 billion in sales for the Projects segment during the reporting period (9M 2022: EUR 3.5 billion). Sales in the Service segment amounted to EUR 482 million as of the end of September (9M 2022: EUR 398 million).

Key financial figures at a glance

Total assets rose to EUR 5.0 billion as of 30 September 2023 from EUR 4.8 billion at the end of 2022. The equity ratio was 18.8 percent as of 30 September 2023 (31 December 2022: 18.5 percent). The net cash amounted to EUR 344 million (31 December 2022: EUR 244 million). The working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales was stable at minus 10.2 percent (31 December 2022: minus 10.2 percent).

José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex SE, said: "The third quarter was marked by a high installation level for the Nordex Group. As a result, we achieved an improvement in our sales and earnings as higher-margin projects were completed. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we also expect a high level of intensity with some short-term challenges emerging which can result in increased volatility in project execution. Therefore, delivering according to plan is important to further increase our profitability."

The complete interim report for the period ended 30 September 2023 is now available on the Nordex Group's website in the Investor Relations section under "Publications" (ir.nordex-online.com). The Group interim management report and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements were not reviewed by an auditor.



Nordex Group key financials

(In EUR million) 30.9.2023 30.9.2022 Change (%) Sales 4,477 3,873 15.6 thereof Service segment 482 398 21.3 Gross revenue 4,424 3,892 13.6 EBITDA -66.6 -199.8 66.7 EBITDA margin -1.5% -5.2% 3.7 PP EBIT margin (adjusted for PPA) -4.5% -8.4% 3.9 PP Consolidated net profit/loss -334 -372 10.2 Capital expenditure 83.0 124.6 -33.4 Free cash flow -283.4 -458.0 38.1 Working capital ratio (31.12.) -10.2% -10.2% 0.0 PP Liquidity (31.12.) 642 634 1.4 Net cash (31.12.) 344 244 40.9 Equity ratio (31.12.) 18.8% 18.5% 0.3 PP Order intake (Projects) 4,143 3,647 13.6 Order intake (Service) 742 471 57.6 Order book (Projects) 6,655 6,523 2.0 Order book (Service) 3,594 3,144 14.3

Contact for press inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 – 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 152 0902 4029

fzander@nordex-online.com

Tobias Vossberg

Phone: +49 173 457 3633

tvossberg@nordex-online.com