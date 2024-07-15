Nordex Group announces robust order intake of 3.4 GW in the first half of 2024

EQS-News: Nordex SE
Key Highlights:
Hamburg, 15 July 2024. In the first half of 2024 the Nordex Group secured 3,357 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding service business), growing by 27 percent compared to previous year’s figure (H1/2023: 2,641 MW). Of this amount 1,271 MW were recorded in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2/2023: 1,620 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) continued to remain on a stable level of EUR 0.89 million/MW in the first half of this year (Q2/2024 EUR 0.96) compared to H1/2023 (Q2/2023 EUR 0.89).
Between January and June 2024, customers ordered a total of 602 wind turbines for projects in 17 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, South Africa, Lithuania and Turkey.
"We are pleased with our order intake in the first half of the year and our ability to keep pricing stable. Particularly, the strong demand for our N163 turbines, both in Europe and globally, re-affirm our confidence in our order intake plans for the remainder of this year,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.
The Nordex Group - a profile
