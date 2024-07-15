EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group announces robust order intake of 3.4 GW in the first half of 2024



15.07.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Key Highlights:

H1 2024 order intake increased by 27% year-on-year to 3,357 MW

Stable pricing continued with ASP of EUR 0.89 million per MW in the first half of 2024

Hamburg, 15 July 2024. In the first half of 2024 the Nordex Group secured 3,357 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding service business), growing by 27 percent compared to previous year’s figure (H1/2023: 2,641 MW). Of this amount 1,271 MW were recorded in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2/2023: 1,620 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) continued to remain on a stable level of EUR 0.89 million/MW in the first half of this year (Q2/2024 EUR 0.96) compared to H1/2023 (Q2/2023 EUR 0.89).

Between January and June 2024, customers ordered a total of 602 wind turbines for projects in 17 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, South Africa, Lithuania and Turkey.

"We are pleased with our order intake in the first half of the year and our ability to keep pricing stable. Particularly, the strong demand for our N163 turbines, both in Europe and globally, re-affirm our confidence in our order intake plans for the remainder of this year,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

