    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra  -  04/01 11:35:03 am EDT
16.58 EUR   +4.54%
12:30pNordex hit by cyber security incident, shuts IT systems
RE
12:12pNordex Group impacted by cyber security incident
EQ
03/31NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordex Group impacted by cyber security incident

04/02/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordex Group impacted by cyber security incident

02.04.2022 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Nordex Group impacted by cyber security incident

Hamburg, 2 April 2022. On 31 March 2022 Nordex Group IT security detected that the company is subject to a cyber security incident. The intrusion was noted in an early stage and response measures initiated immediately in line with crisis management protocols. As a precautionary measure, the company decided to shut down IT systems across multiple locations and business units.

The incident response team of internal and external security experts has been set up immediately in order to contain the issue and prevent further propagation and to assess the extent of potential exposure.

Customers, employees, and other stakeholders may be affected by the shutdown of several IT systems. The Nordex Group will provide further updates when more information is available.

Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Antje Eckert
Felix Losada

E-Mail: info@nordex-press.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Tobias Vossberg

E-Mail: info@nordex-press.com


02.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1318667

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1318667  02.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 521 M 6 094 M 6 094 M
Net income 2022 -59,3 M -65,5 M -65,5 M
Net Debt 2022 109 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 -45,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 653 M 2 928 M 2 928 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 8 528
Free-Float 61,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,58 €
Average target price 19,81 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE19.19%2 928
ABB LTD-13.21%63 074
SIEMENS LTD0.25%11 095
DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.-0.49%10 080
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-31.34%9 582
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.45%8 905