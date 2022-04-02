DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordex Group impacted by cyber security incident



02.04.2022 / 18:10

Nordex Group impacted by cyber security incident

Hamburg, 2 April 2022. On 31 March 2022 Nordex Group IT security detected that the company is subject to a cyber security incident. The intrusion was noted in an early stage and response measures initiated immediately in line with crisis management protocols. As a precautionary measure, the company decided to shut down IT systems across multiple locations and business units.

The incident response team of internal and external security experts has been set up immediately in order to contain the issue and prevent further propagation and to assess the extent of potential exposure.

Customers, employees, and other stakeholders may be affected by the shutdown of several IT systems. The Nordex Group will provide further updates when more information is available.

