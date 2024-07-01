EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives order from Spain for almost 124 MW



01.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 1. July 2024. The Nordex Group has received an order from Aquila Clean Energy for 123.9 MW in Spain. From summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install 21 N163/5.X turbines for the Baza cluster in the province of Granada in southern Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines over a period of 20 years. Aquila Clean Energy also has the option – as agreed by both parties – to extend the total number of turbines for this order by up to an additional 24 machines; the option would have to be exercised until 31 August 2024.

The Baza cluster is spread over eight locations between the cities of Granada and Almeria in Andalusia. The Nordex Group will install the Delta4000 series turbines on 108-metre-high tubular steel towers here. The entire wind farm cluster is scheduled to be commissioned in the course of 2026.

"We are delighted to be working with Aquila Clean Energy not only in the Northern European countries, but now also in Spain. The new order once again demonstrates our confidence in our technology and our ability to successfully implement projects. In recent years, we have been able to maintain our market share of new orders in Spain at over 30% per year," says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of the Nordex Group.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

