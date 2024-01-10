EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders for 197 MW from UKA in Germany



10.01.2024

Hamburg, 10 January 2024. In December 2023, the Nordex Group received orders for 197,1 MW from wind and solar park developer UKA. For a total of seven wind energy projects, the Group will supply 32 turbines of the Delta4000 series to various regions across Germany, including Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia. Following the successive commissioning of the turbines, the Nordex Group will also provide a Premium Service for 20 years.

UKA ordered different turbine types for the projects: N133/4800, N149/5.X, N163/5.X and N163/6.X.

The order intakes are attributable to a medium-term framework agreement between Nordex and UKA, which was only extended in November 2023. As part of the term, UKA aims to place binding orders for wind turbines with Nordex for further projects in Germany with a capacity of up to 1,000 MW that are already in the approval process.

Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of UKA: "Nordex' turbine technology, which has been continuously developed over the past few years on the tried-and-tested Delta platform, stands for quality, high availability and reliable power generation. This deal shows that the industry is in the starting blocks – now it is the turn of the authorities to significantly speed up the approval procedures for wind farms."

"We are very pleased with these orders from UKA, as well as the opportunity to further expand our cooperation through reliable, stable and predictable growth," says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. "Our goal is to always offer our customers the best technological solutions for their renewable energy projects. We are therefore proud to once again support UKA in driving forward the energy transition in Germany."

About the company UKA – Environmentally friendly power plants

As a full-service developer, the UKA Group plans and builds, operates and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) farms. It is shaping a sustainable power supply in Germany, Europe and America: independent of fossil energy imports, at low levelized cost of electricity and in a climate-friendly way. UKA is an owner-managed company and has been pursuing long-term business activities since it was founded in 1999. Its employees are persistently committed to achieving the best possible result for their projects – according to the highest quality and cost-effectiveness criteria. Projects are consistently pushed forward, even if they require patience and perseverance due to external circumstances.

The UKA Group is one of Germany's leading project developers for renewable energies. The Group's project pipeline currently amounts to more than 19 gigawatts in all its markets. Through its operations management company UKB, it also takes over the operational management of wind and PV farms.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

