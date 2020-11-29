Nordex : Investor Factbook

Nordex Group
Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
November 2020 - January 2021
Experienced management team
José Luis Blanco
CEO
Christoph Burkhard
CFO
Patxi Landa
CSO
Agenda
1
2
3
4
5
Company overview & business model
Products & markets
Financials
Nordex share
Sustainability
Investment Case
Strategic drivers
Global
COE
Onshore
Global player with strong
Competitive and COE-driven
Onshore wind energy
presence in all volume
product portfolio covers
is the key technology for
and growth markets for
all regions and
the irrevocable transition
onshore wind energy
market conditions
to renewable energy
Shareholder
Strong anchor shareholder supports growth strategy
Team
Experienced management
and outstanding team
