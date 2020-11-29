Log in
NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
11/27 11:35:07 am
19.54 EUR   +2.41%
01:35pNORDEX : Investor Factbook
PU
11/26NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
11/17NORDEX AG : NorldLB reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Nordex : Investor Factbook

11/29/2020
Nordex Group

Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

November 2020 - January 2021

2 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Experienced management team

José Luis Blanco

CEO

  • CEO Acciona Windpower
  • Various Senior Management & Chief Officer positions at Gamesa

Christoph Burkhard

CFO

  • CFO Siemens Wind Power Offshore
  • Various other positions at Siemens
  • BHF Bank, EBRD

Patxi Landa

CSO

  • Business Development Director and Executive Committee member at Acciona Windpower
  • Various Chief Officer positions at Acciona

3 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

Company overview & business model

Products & markets

Financials

Nordex share

Sustainability

4 | Company overview & business model

Investment Case

Strategic drivers

Global

COE

Onshore

Global player with strong

Competitive and COE-driven

Onshore wind energy

presence in all volume

product portfolio covers

is the key technology for

and growth markets for

all regions and

the irrevocable transition

onshore wind energy

market conditions

to renewable energy

Shareholder

Strong anchor shareholder supports growth strategy

Team

Experienced management

and outstanding team

Financials
Sales 2020 4 371 M 5 229 M 5 229 M
Net income 2020 -114 M -136 M -136 M
Net Debt 2020 248 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 085 M 2 492 M 2 494 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 8 469
Free-Float 58,8%
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,12 €
Last Close Price 19,54 €
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE61.76%2 492
ABB LTD3.34%54 967
KONE OYJ19.46%43 150
DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION LIMITED23.83%4 874
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-2.91%3 885
ZARDOYA OTIS-17.01%3 277
