Nordex : Investor Factbook

Nordex Group
Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
November 2020 - February 2021
2 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
Experienced management team
José Luis Blanco
CEO
Christoph Burkhard
CFO
Patxi Landa
CSO
3 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook
Agenda
1
2
3
4
5
Company overview & business model
Products & markets
Financials
Nordex share
Sustainability
4 | Company overview & business model
Investment Case
Strategic drivers
Global
Technology
Onshore
Global player with strong
Competitive product portfolio will
Onshore wind energy
presence in all volume
be developed further, ramp-up of
is the key technology for
and growth markets for
production in India for global
the irrevocable transition
onshore wind energy
demand and company program
to renewable energy
Shareholder
Strong anchor shareholder supports growth strategy
Team
Experienced management
and outstanding team
