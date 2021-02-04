Log in
Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Nordex : Investor Factbook

02/04/2021 | 10:11am EST
Nordex Group

Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

November 2020 - February 2021

2 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Experienced management team

José Luis Blanco

CEO

  • CEO Acciona Windpower
  • Various Senior Management & Chief Officer positions at Gamesa

Christoph Burkhard

CFO

  • CFO Siemens Wind Power Offshore
  • Various other positions at Siemens
  • BHF Bank, EBRD

Patxi Landa

CSO

  • Business Development Director and Executive Committee member at Acciona Windpower
  • Various Chief Officer positions at Acciona

© Nordex 2020

3 | Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

Classification: Public

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

Company overview & business model

Products & markets

Financials

Nordex share

Sustainability

© Nordex 2020

4 | Company overview & business model

Classification: Public

Investment Case

Strategic drivers

Global

Technology

Onshore

Global player with strong

Competitive product portfolio will

Onshore wind energy

presence in all volume

be developed further, ramp-up of

is the key technology for

and growth markets for

production in India for global

the irrevocable transition

onshore wind energy

demand and company program

to renewable energy

Shareholder

Strong anchor shareholder supports growth strategy

Team

Experienced management

and outstanding team

© Nordex 2020

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 401 M 5 276 M 5 276 M
Net income 2020 -123 M -147 M -147 M
Net Debt 2020 165 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 924 M 3 516 M 3 506 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 469
Free-Float 62,5%
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,51 €
Last Close Price 24,92 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE12.45%3 516
ABB LTD11.13%62 868
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED35.29%12 473
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION42.92%6 807
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC16.07%4 307
ABB INDIA LIMITED19.04%4 198
