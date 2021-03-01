Log in
NORDEX SE

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/01 02:42:18 am
22.7 EUR   +2.25%
02:18aNORDEX : Investor Factbook
PU
02/24Greencoat Renewables Buys Two Wind Farms In Scotland, Reduces Debt
MT
02/16PRESS RELEASE : Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 33 MW from the Netherlands
DJ
Nordex : Investor Factbook

03/01/2021 | 02:18am EST
Nordex Group

Nordex SE - Investor Factbook

November 2020 - March 2021

Experienced management team

José Luis Blanco

CEO

Dr Ilya Hartmann

CFO

Patxi Landa

CSO

CEO at Acciona Windpower

Various senior management & Chief Officer positions at Gamesa

CEO Division Europe at Nordex

Group

Various management positions at Acciona Energy

Business development director and Executive Committee member at Acciona Windpower Various Chief Officer positions at Acciona

Agenda

1

Company overview & business model

2

Products & markets

3

Financials

4

Nordex share

5

Sustainability

4 | Company overview & business model

Investment Case

Strategic drivers

Competitive product portfolio will be developed further, ramp-up of production in India for global demand and company program

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 401 M 5 315 M 5 315 M
Net income 2020 -123 M -148 M -148 M
Net Debt 2020 165 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 605 M 3 152 M 3 146 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 8 469
Free-Float 62,5%
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,25 €
Last Close Price 22,20 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE0.18%3 152
ABB LTD5.71%58 393
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED23.95%12 130
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-0.45%4 742
ABB INDIA LIMITED26.40%4 382
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC17.55%4 363
