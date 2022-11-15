Nordex : Q3 2022 Analyst Presentation

All financial figures within this presentation are unaudited.
Executive summary 9M/2022
9M/2022 RESULTS
Sales
EBITDA margin
Working capital ratio
EUR 3,873m
-5.2%
-9.8%
Order intake remains healthy with 1.4 GW in Q3 with increasing ASP of EUR 0.91m/MW. Order intake for 9M/2022 stands at 4.4 GW (9M/2021: 4.6 GW).
Sales reached to almost EUR 3.9bn in 9M/2022 in line with sequentially increasing installations in Q3 but below previous year's level.
EBITDA margin at -5.2% in 9M/2022 reflects ongoing tough macro-economic environment with inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and resultant project delays.
Working Capital level consistent at -9.8%.
Pace of installations catching up in Q3, but still below expectations, leaving a heavy back-end loaded installations target for Q4/2022.
Guidance for FY 2022: Margin guidance tightened at around -4% in light of the current market conditions.
Mid-termoutlook remains promising and target for EBITDA margin of 8% feasible to achieve assuming a sustainably stable macro economic environment.
Order intake 9M/2022
Order intake turbine* (in MW)
-4%
4,6104,424
9M/20219M/2022
Order intake in 9M/2022: EUR 3,647m (EUR 3,219m in previous year period)
thereof in Q3/2022: EUR 1,290m (EUR 1,257m in Q3/2021)
Strong increase in ASP** in Q3/2022 to EUR 0.91/MW compared to 0.79m/MW in Q2/2022 and EUR 0.69m/MW in previous year quarter
Order intake turbine* by regions (in MW in %)
Europe North America Latin America RoW
62%69%
18%5%
20%26%
9M/20219M/2022
Orders received from 19 different countries in 9M/2022
Largest single markets in Q3/2022: Brazil, Germany, Finland, Poland and Spain
*Group segment "Projects".
** Average Selling Price.
