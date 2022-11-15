Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:02 2022-11-15 am EST
9.859 EUR   -5.20%
01:41aNordex : Q3 2022 Analyst Presentation
PU
11/14NORDEX AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
11/14Nordex expects full-year operating loss to be 4% of revenue
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordex : Q3 2022 Analyst Presentation

11/15/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordex Group

Nordex SE - Financial figures 9M/2022

15th November 2022

Financial figures 9M/2022 | 15 November 2022

2 | Disclaimer

Disclaimer

  • All financial figures within this presentation are unaudited.
  • This presentation was produced in November 2022 by Nordex SE solely for use as a source of general information regarding the economic circumstances and status of Nordex SE. It does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities or an invitation to buy or otherwise acquire securities in the Federal Republic of Germany or any other jurisdiction. In particular it is not intended to be an offer, an investment recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to anyone in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Australia or any other jurisdiction. This presentation is confidential. Any reproduction or distribution of this presentation, in whole or in part, without Nordex SE's prior written consent is expressly prohibited.
  • This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Nordex SE and/or the industry in which Nordex SE operates, these statements are generally identified by using phrases such "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "predict", "project", and "will be" and similar expressions. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions, they are prepared as up-to-date and are subject to revision in the future. We undertake no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement. There is no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that any deviations may not be material. No representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions or assumptions made in, or referenced by, this presentation will prove to be accurate.

Financial figures 9M/2022 | 15 November 2022

3 | Agenda

Agenda

Introduction

José Luis Blanco

Markets and orders

Patxi Landa

Financials

Dr Ilya Hartmann

Operations and technology

José Luis Blanco

Guidance FY 2022 and outlook

José Luis Blanco

Q&As

All

Key takeaways

José Luis Blanco

Financial figures 9M/2022 | 15 November 2022

4 | Introduction

Executive summary 9M/2022

9M/2022 RESULTS

Sales

EBITDA margin

Working capital ratio

EUR 3,873m

-5.2%

-9.8%

  • Order intake remains healthy with 1.4 GW in Q3 with increasing ASP of EUR 0.91m/MW. Order intake for 9M/2022 stands at 4.4 GW (9M/2021: 4.6 GW).
  • Sales reached to almost EUR 3.9bn in 9M/2022 in line with sequentially increasing installations in Q3 but below previous year's level.
  • EBITDA margin at -5.2% in 9M/2022 reflects ongoing tough macro-economic environment with inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and resultant project delays.
  • Working Capital level consistent at -9.8%.
  • Pace of installations catching up in Q3, but still below expectations, leaving a heavy back-end loaded installations target for Q4/2022.
  • Guidance for FY 2022: Margin guidance tightened at around -4% in light of the current market conditions.
  • Mid-termoutlook remains promising and target for EBITDA margin of 8% feasible to achieve assuming a sustainably stable macro economic environment.

Financial figures 9M/2022 | 15 November 2022

5 | Markets & orders

Order intake 9M/2022

Order intake turbine* (in MW)

-4%

4,6104,424

9M/20219M/2022

  • Order intake in 9M/2022: EUR 3,647m (EUR 3,219m in previous year period)
    thereof in Q3/2022: EUR 1,290m (EUR 1,257m in Q3/2021)
  • Strong increase in ASP** in Q3/2022 to EUR 0.91/MW compared to 0.79m/MW in Q2/2022 and EUR 0.69m/MW in previous year quarter

Order intake turbine* by regions (in MW in %)

Europe North America Latin America RoW

62%69%

18%5%

20%26%

9M/20219M/2022

  • Orders received from 19 different countries in 9M/2022
  • Largest single markets in Q3/2022: Brazil, Germany, Finland, Poland and Spain

*Group segment "Projects".

Financial figures 9M/2022 | 15 November 2022

** Average Selling Price.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordex SE published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORDEX SE
01:41aNordex : Q3 2022 Analyst Presentation
PU
11/14NORDEX AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
11/14Nordex expects full-year operating loss to be 4% of revenue
RE
11/14Nordex : Q3 statement / Q3 financial report 2022
PU
11/14Nordex Se : Nordex Group achieves sales of EUR 3.9bn along with solid order intake
EQ
11/03Nordex SE - Nordex Group wins 48 MW order in Poland
AQ
11/02Nordex Se : Nordex Group wins 48 MW order in Poland
EQ
10/20Nordex SE - Landwind Group places 82 MW order in Germany with Nordex Group
AQ
10/19Nordex Se : Landwind Group places 82 MW order in Germany with Nordex Group
EQ
10/14Nordex SE - Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quart..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 376 M 5 556 M 5 556 M
Net income 2022 -348 M -360 M -360 M
Net cash 2022 187 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 204 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 046
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,40 €
Average target price 12,29 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-19.87%2 278
ABB LTD-11.80%58 821
SIEMENS LIMITED23.54%12 894
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-23.48%9 626
ABB INDIA LIMITED35.25%8 299
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-28.57%7 900