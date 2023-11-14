Nordex Group
Nordex SE - Financial figures 9M/2023
14th November 2023
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
2 | Disclaimer
Disclaimer
- All financial figures within this presentation are unaudited.
- This presentation was produced in November 2023 by Nordex SE solely for use as a source of general information regarding the economic circumstances and status of Nordex SE. It does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities or an invitation to buy or otherwise acquire securities in the Federal Republic of Germany or any other jurisdiction. In particular it is not intended to be an offer, an investment recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to anyone in the U.S., Canada, Japan and Australia or any other jurisdiction. This presentation is confidential. Any reproduction or distribution of this presentation, in whole or in part, without Nordex SE's prior written consent is expressly prohibited.
- This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Nordex SE and/or the industry in which Nordex SE operates, these statements are generally identified by using phrases such "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "predict", "project", and "will be" and similar expressions. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions, they are prepared as up-to-date and are subject to revision in the future. We undertake no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement. There is no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that any deviations may not be material. No representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions or assumptions made in, or referenced by, this presentation will prove to be accurate.
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
3 |
Agenda
Introduction
José Luis Blanco
Markets and orders
Patxi Landa
Financials
Dr Ilya Hartmann
Operations and technology
José Luis Blanco
Guidance and Outlook
José Luis Blanco
Q&As
All
Key takeaways
José Luis Blanco
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
4 | Introduction
Executive summary 9M/2023
9M/2023 RESULTS
Sales
EBITDA margin
Working capital ratio
EUR 4,477m
-1.5%
-10.2%
- Continued healthy order intake momentum of 2.3 GW in Q3/2023 - 58% growth versus 1.4 GW in the previous year quarter. 9M/2023 order intake stands at 4.9 GW (9M/2022: 4.4 GW).
- Sales grew by 16% to EUR 4.5bn in 9M/2023 in line with increasing installations in Q3 and above previous year`s level of EUR 3.9bn.
- Q3/2023 gross margins further improving sequentially to 18% as expected and as impact of delays from last year recede.
- Q3/2023 EBITDA margin reached almost 3% compared to -1.5% in the same period last year. As a result, 9M/2023 margin improved to -1.5% compared to -5.2% in 9M/2022.
- Working capital stable at -10.2% at the end of Q3/2023.
- Installations sequentially improving with 458 turbines installed in Q3/2023 compared to 356 turbines in the previous year period.
- Guidance for FY 2023 maintained.
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
5 | Markets & orders
Order intake 9M/2023
Order intake turbine* (in MW)
+11%
4,892
4,424
Order intake turbine* by regions (in MW in %)
Europe North America Latin America RoW
69%
5%
83%
9M/20229M/2023
- Order intake in 9M/2023: EUR 4,143m (EUR 3,647m in previous year period)
thereof in Q3/2023: EUR 1,789m (EUR 1,290m in Q3/2022)
- ASP** increased to EUR 0.85m/MW in 9M/2023 compared to EUR 0.82m/MW in the previous year period
26%6%
12%
9M/20229M/2023
- Orders received from 19 different countries in 9M/2023
- Largest single markets in Q3/2023: Turkey, Chile, Germany, Canada and Spain
*Group segment "Projects".
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
** Average Selling Price.
6 | Markets & orders
Service 9M/2023
Development of service revenues (EUR m) and EBIT margin
EBIT margin
16.1%
13.9%
21%
483
398
9M/2022 9M/2023
Share of fleet under contract (as % of installed base)
under contract
30%
not under contract
Installed
base:
47.6 GW
Thereof:
70%
74% Nordex WTGs
26% AWP WTGs
Comments
- Service sales share accounts for 10.8% of group sales in the first nine months 2023
- Service EBIT margin slightly better sequentially, but still impacted by higher inflationary pressures on the costs as well as regional mix
- 97% average availability of WTGs under service
- Strong service order book of EUR 3.6bn at the end of Q3/2023
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
7 | Markets & orders
Combined order book of over EUR 10bn at the end of 9M/2023
Order book turbines (EUR m)
Order book service (EUR m)
+2%
+14%
6,655
3,594
6,523
3,144
9M/20229M/2023
- Turbine order book of almost EUR 6.7bn at the end of 9M/2023 shows ongoing healthy order intake development
- Geographical footprint in 9M/2023: Europe (80%), Latin America (15%), North America (4%) and Rest of World (1%)
9M/20229M/2023
- 10,999 wind turbines under service contract corresponding to 33.3 GW at the end of 9M/2023
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
8 | Financials
Income statement 9M/2023
in EUR m (rounded figures)
9M/2023
9M/2022
Δ in %
Comments
Sales
4,477
3,873
Total revenues
4,424
3,893
Cost of materials
-3,814
-3,453
Gross profit
610
Personnel costs
-460
-425
Other operating
-217
-214
(expenses)/income
EBITDA
-67
-200
15.6 › As anticipated, sales further
13.6 improved to EUR 1,724m in Q3/2023 compared to EUR
10.4 1,536m in Q2/2023, mainly driven by higher installations
8.1 › EBITDA margin improved further on the back of stronger
1.3 gross margin of around 18% in Q3/2023 (12% in Q2/2023) as
66.7 "better-quality orders" start
Depreciation/amortization
-138
-131
6.1
flowing through the financials
EBIT
-205
-330
37.9
Net profit
-334
-372
10.2
Gross margin*
13.6%
11.3%
EBITDA margin
-1.5%
-5.2%
EBIT margin w/o PPA
-4.5%
-8.4%
- PPA depreciation totaled EUR 3.8m (EUR 3.6m in previous year period)
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
*Gross profit in relation to sales.
9 | Financials
Balance sheet 9M/2023
in EUR m
30.09.23
31.12.22
Δ in %
(rounded figures)
Non-current assets
1,758
1,795
-2.1
Current assets
3,242
2,961
9.5
Total assets
5,000
4,757
5.1
Equity
939
878
6.9
Non-current liabilities
692
452
53.1
Current liabilities
3,369
3,427
-1.7
Equity and total liabilities
5,000
4,757
5.1
Net cash*
344
244
Working capital ratio**
-10.2%
-10.2%
Equity ratio
18.8%
18.5%
Comments
- Solid liquidity levels of around EUR 732m (incl. RCF) at the end of 9M/2023
- The issuance of the EUR 333m convertible bond in April has further strengthened the liquidity profile of the company
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings, bond and shareholder loan.
**Based on actual sales figures.
10 | Financials
Working capital development 9M/2023
Working capital ratio (in % of sales)*
Working capital development (in EUR m)*
FY 2023 guidance: below -9%
-9.8
-10.2
-10.6
-9.6
-10.2
Q3/
Q4/
Q1/
Q2/
Q3/
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
- Working capital ratio slightly improved compared to Q2/2023 and remains well below the guided figure of below -9% for FY 2023
73
105
-303
90
-605
-639
Q2/
Receiva-
Inven-
Prepay-
Pay-
Q3/
2023
bles
tories
ments
ables
2023
Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023
*Based on last twelve months sales.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nordex SE published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 06:00:55 UTC.