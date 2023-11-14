Nordex Group

Nordex SE - Financial figures 9M/2023

14th November 2023

Financial figures 9M/2023 | 14 November 2023

Agenda

Introduction

José Luis Blanco

Markets and orders

Patxi Landa

Financials

Dr Ilya Hartmann

Operations and technology

José Luis Blanco

Guidance and Outlook

José Luis Blanco

Q&As

All

Key takeaways

José Luis Blanco

Executive summary 9M/2023

9M/2023 RESULTS

Sales

EBITDA margin

Working capital ratio

EUR 4,477m

-1.5%

-10.2%

  • Continued healthy order intake momentum of 2.3 GW in Q3/2023 - 58% growth versus 1.4 GW in the previous year quarter. 9M/2023 order intake stands at 4.9 GW (9M/2022: 4.4 GW).
  • Sales grew by 16% to EUR 4.5bn in 9M/2023 in line with increasing installations in Q3 and above previous year`s level of EUR 3.9bn.
  • Q3/2023 gross margins further improving sequentially to 18% as expected and as impact of delays from last year recede.
  • Q3/2023 EBITDA margin reached almost 3% compared to -1.5% in the same period last year. As a result, 9M/2023 margin improved to -1.5% compared to -5.2% in 9M/2022.
  • Working capital stable at -10.2% at the end of Q3/2023.
  • Installations sequentially improving with 458 turbines installed in Q3/2023 compared to 356 turbines in the previous year period.
  • Guidance for FY 2023 maintained.

Order intake 9M/2023

Order intake turbine* (in MW)

+11%

4,892

4,424

Order intake turbine* by regions (in MW in %)

Europe North America Latin America RoW

69%

5%

83%

9M/20229M/2023

  • Order intake in 9M/2023: EUR 4,143m (EUR 3,647m in previous year period)
    thereof in Q3/2023: EUR 1,789m (EUR 1,290m in Q3/2022)
  • ASP** increased to EUR 0.85m/MW in 9M/2023 compared to EUR 0.82m/MW in the previous year period

26%6%

12%

9M/20229M/2023

  • Orders received from 19 different countries in 9M/2023
  • Largest single markets in Q3/2023: Turkey, Chile, Germany, Canada and Spain

*Group segment "Projects".

** Average Selling Price.

Service 9M/2023

Development of service revenues (EUR m) and EBIT margin

EBIT margin

16.1%

13.9%

21%

483

398

9M/2022 9M/2023

Share of fleet under contract (as % of installed base)

under contract

30%

not under contract

Installed

base:

47.6 GW

Thereof:

70%

74% Nordex WTGs

26% AWP WTGs

Comments

  • Service sales share accounts for 10.8% of group sales in the first nine months 2023
  • Service EBIT margin slightly better sequentially, but still impacted by higher inflationary pressures on the costs as well as regional mix
  • 97% average availability of WTGs under service
  • Strong service order book of EUR 3.6bn at the end of Q3/2023

Combined order book of over EUR 10bn at the end of 9M/2023

Order book turbines (EUR m)

Order book service (EUR m)

+2%

+14%

6,655

3,594

6,523

3,144

9M/20229M/2023

  • Turbine order book of almost EUR 6.7bn at the end of 9M/2023 shows ongoing healthy order intake development
  • Geographical footprint in 9M/2023: Europe (80%), Latin America (15%), North America (4%) and Rest of World (1%)

9M/20229M/2023

  • 10,999 wind turbines under service contract corresponding to 33.3 GW at the end of 9M/2023

439 38.9

Income statement 9M/2023

in EUR m (rounded figures)

9M/2023

9M/2022

Δ in %

Comments

Sales

4,477

3,873

Total revenues

4,424

3,893

Cost of materials

-3,814

-3,453

Gross profit

610

Personnel costs

-460

-425

Other operating

-217

-214

(expenses)/income

EBITDA

-67

-200

15.6 As anticipated, sales further

13.6 improved to EUR 1,724m in Q3/2023 compared to EUR

10.4 1,536m in Q2/2023, mainly driven by higher installations

8.1 EBITDA margin improved further on the back of stronger

1.3 gross margin of around 18% in Q3/2023 (12% in Q2/2023) as

66.7 "better-quality orders" start

Depreciation/amortization

-138

-131

6.1

flowing through the financials

EBIT

-205

-330

37.9

Net profit

-334

-372

10.2

Gross margin*

13.6%

11.3%

EBITDA margin

-1.5%

-5.2%

EBIT margin w/o PPA

-4.5%

-8.4%

  • PPA depreciation totaled EUR 3.8m (EUR 3.6m in previous year period)

*Gross profit in relation to sales.

Balance sheet 9M/2023

in EUR m

30.09.23

31.12.22

Δ in %

(rounded figures)

Non-current assets

1,758

1,795

-2.1

Current assets

3,242

2,961

9.5

Total assets

5,000

4,757

5.1

Equity

939

878

6.9

Non-current liabilities

692

452

53.1

Current liabilities

3,369

3,427

-1.7

Equity and total liabilities

5,000

4,757

5.1

Net cash*

344

244

Working capital ratio**

-10.2%

-10.2%

Equity ratio

18.8%

18.5%

Comments

  • Solid liquidity levels of around EUR 732m (incl. RCF) at the end of 9M/2023
  • The issuance of the EUR 333m convertible bond in April has further strengthened the liquidity profile of the company

*Cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings, bond and shareholder loan.

**Based on actual sales figures.

Working capital development 9M/2023

Working capital ratio (in % of sales)*

Working capital development (in EUR m)*

FY 2023 guidance: below -9%

-9.8

-10.2

-10.6

-9.6

-10.2

Q3/

Q4/

Q1/

Q2/

Q3/

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

  • Working capital ratio slightly improved compared to Q2/2023 and remains well below the guided figure of below -9% for FY 2023

73

105

-303

90

-605

-639

Q2/

Receiva-

Inven-

Prepay-

Pay-

Q3/

2023

bles

tories

ments

ables

2023

*Based on last twelve months sales.

