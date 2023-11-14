MACROECONOMIC

ENVIRONMENT

High inflation, rising interest rates and global crises are adversely impacting the global economy in 2023. While the world economy lost some of its momentum in summer 2023 after a strong start to the year, it has so far stopped short of plunging into a global recession. The negative effect of sluggish growth in China can be felt throughout the world economy, while weak industrial production figures in Europe in particular and the decline in demand in the construction industry are also putting the brakes on growth. Nevertheless, other investments in industrialized nations remain buoyant and are virtually unaffected by high interest rates and a flagging global economy, with a rise in employment also providing an economic boost in many cases. As a result, the economy is faring better than feared, particularly in the USA and several emerging markets. By contrast, economic development in Europe - and Germany in particular - is worse than expected. While central banks in many countries have raised their key interest rates once again in light of persistently high inflation, this period of rate hikes should now be coming to an end. Financial policy in most countries is moderately restrictive, providing very little economic stimulus.

In these circumstances, the IMF has adjusted its economic forecasts slightly. While the IMF's growth forecast ("World Economic Outlook, October 2023") for 2023 remains unchanged at +3.0%, it now expects the global economy to grow by just 2.9% in 2024 instead of 3.0% as stated in its previous forecast in July. Expectations for Europe in particular (Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom) were lowered whereas the forecast for the USA was revised upwards.