Q3 2023
NORDEX GROUP
Interim Report for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2023
KEY FIGURES AT A GLANCE
Nordex Group key figures
Earnings
Sales
Gross revenue
EBITDA
EBIT
Free cash flow
Capital expenditure
Consolidated net profit / loss for the year Earnings per share 1
EBITDA margin
Working capital ratio
Statement of financial position as of 30.09.2023 and 31.12.2022
Total assets
Equity
Equity ratio
Employees
Employees as of 30 September
Staff costs
Staff cost ratio
Company-specific performance indicators
Order intake, Projects segment
Installed capacity
EUR million
EUR million
EUR million
EUR million
EUR million
EUR million
EUR million
EUR
%
%
EUR million
EUR million
%
EUR million
%
EUR million
MW
01.01. - 30.09.2022
3,874
3,893
- 199.8
- 330.3
-
458.0
124.6
- 371.6
- 2.12
- 5.2
- 9.8
4,757
878.1
18.5
9,013
425.3
11.0
3,647
3,601
01.01. - 30.09.2023
4,477
4,424
- 66.6
- 205.0
-
283.4
83.0
- 333.7
-
1.47
- 1.5
- 10.2
- 1.47
5,000
938.7
18.8
9,908
459.9
10.3
4,143
5,537
Change
15.6%
13.6%
66.7%
37.9%
38.1%
-
33.4%
10.2%
30.7%
3.7 PP
- 0.4 PP
5.1%
6.9%
0.3 PP
9.9%
8.1%
-
0.7 PP
13.6%
53.7%
1 Earnings per share = based on a weighted average of 227,744 million shares (previous year: 174,991 million shares)
To our shareholders Contents
01
CONTENTS
Interim consolidated
Group interim management report
financial statements
02
Group interim management report
08
Consolidated statement of financial position
10
Consolidated income statement
11
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
12
Consolidated cash flow statement
14
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Notes to the consolidated
Other information
financial statements
46
Responsibility statement
47
Financial calendar, publishing information
and contact
18 Notes to the consolidated financial statements
02 Group interim management report Macroeconomic environment
GROUP INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
for the period ended 30 September 2023
MACROECONOMIC
ENVIRONMENT
High inflation, rising interest rates and global crises are adversely impacting the global economy in 2023. While the world economy lost some of its momentum in summer 2023 after a strong start to the year, it has so far stopped short of plunging into a global recession. The negative effect of sluggish growth in China can be felt throughout the world economy, while weak industrial production figures in Europe in particular and the decline in demand in the construction industry are also putting the brakes on growth. Nevertheless, other investments in industrialized nations remain buoyant and are virtually unaffected by high interest rates and a flagging global economy, with a rise in employment also providing an economic boost in many cases. As a result, the economy is faring better than feared, particularly in the USA and several emerging markets. By contrast, economic development in Europe - and Germany in particular - is worse than expected. While central banks in many countries have raised their key interest rates once again in light of persistently high inflation, this period of rate hikes should now be coming to an end. Financial policy in most countries is moderately restrictive, providing very little economic stimulus.
In these circumstances, the IMF has adjusted its economic forecasts slightly. While the IMF's growth forecast ("World Economic Outlook, October 2023") for 2023 remains unchanged at +3.0%, it now expects the global economy to grow by just 2.9% in 2024 instead of 3.0% as stated in its previous forecast in July. Expectations for Europe in particular (Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom) were lowered whereas the forecast for the USA was revised upwards.
Expected BIP growth in 2023
(selected countries and regions)
in %
2022
World
3.5
Industrialized countries
2.6
USA
2.1
Eurozone
3.3
Germany
1.8
France
2.5
Spain
5.8
Italy
3.7
United Kingdom
4.1
Developing /
emerging countries
4.1
India
7.2
Latin America
4.1
Brazil
2.9
Sources: IWF
2023e
3.0
1.5
2.1
0.7
-
0.5
1.0
2.5
0.7
0.5
4.0
6.3
2.3
3.1
2024e
2.9
1.4
1.5
1.2
0.9
1.3
1.7
0.7
0.6
4.0
6.3
2.3
1.5
Group interim management report Sector environment
SECTOR ENVIRONMENT
The wind energy sector in Germany is now gaining noticeable momentum after several challenging years. Taking decom- missioning into account, an additional 255 wind turbines have been installed in Germany since the start of 2023, With nominal output increasing by 2,407 MW overall (as of 1 November 2023, Deutsche WindGuard). As a result, the accumulated number of wind turbines, taking decommission- ing into account, was 28,609 turbines with a combined output of 60,361 MW.
03
According to the German Wind Energy Association (BWE), 2023 is set to be a "resoundingly strong year for onshore wind energy". Contracts totaling 4.4 GW - the highest volume since the tendering model was introduced - were awarded in the last three tenders in February, May and August, with an additional 2.1 GW being advertised ahead of the fourth tender in November. As a result, awards are set to total up to 6.5 MW in 2023. The BWE also points out that federal legislation is now beginning to accelerate the tendering process considerably, with the federal government aiming for an annual tender volume of around 10 GW from 2024 onwards.
Overall, there have been no other fundamental deviations from the sector environment presented in the 2022 Annual Report.
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
Segment performance key data
Projects
EUR million
9M 2023
9M 2022
Order intake
4,143
3,647
Order book
6,655
6,523
Sales
4,003
3,485
EBIT
-84
-221
Service
9M 2023
9M 2022
742
471
3,594
3,144
- 398
- 64
Group
9M 2023
9M 2022
4,885
4,118
10,249
9,667
4,477
3,873
-205
-330
In segment reporting, sales, income and expenses that cannot be clearly allocated to the "Projects" or "Service" segments are reported separately as "Not allocated." The complete segment reporting can be found in the notes to the financial statements starting on page 24.
04 Group interim management report New orders
NEW ORDERS
In the first nine months of 2023, the Nordex Group in its Projects segment received orders for wind power systems valued at EUR 4,142.6 million (9M 2022: EUR 3,647.4 million) with a nominal output of 4,492.1 MW (9M 2022: 4,424.0 MW). At 83%, the majority of orders again came from Europe, with 12% coming from Latin America and 6% from North America (measured in MW). The orders won in the first three quarters of 2023 were spread across a total of 20 countries. The five largest individual markets were Germany, Turkey, Lithuania, Finland, Spain and Greece. The average selling price (ASP) per megawatt of output in euros in the reporting period was EUR 0.85 million/ MW, which was a almost 3% higher than the price seen in the prior-year period (9M 2022: EUR 0.82 million/ MW).
The order book in the Projects segment as of 30 September 2023 increased by 2.0% to EUR 6,655.2 million as a result of the order intake (30 September 2022: EUR 6,522.8 million). A share of 80% of the order book was attributable to Europe, 15% to Latin America, 4% to North America, and 1% to the Rest of the World.
The book-to-bill ratio (i.e. the ratio of order intake to sales recognized in the Projects segment) stood at 1.03 for the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: 1.05).
At EUR 742.3 million, order intake in the Service segment in the first nine months of 2023 saw a considerable increase of 57.6% (9M 2022: EUR 470.9 million). As of 30 Septem- ber 2023, the service order book grew further by 14.3% to EUR 3,593.6 million (30 September 2022: EUR 3,143.9 mil- lion) on account of the higher number of installations. At the end of September 2023, the Nordex Group supported a total of 10,999 wind turbines in its Service segment with a total output of 33.3 GW (30 September 2022: 10,426 turbines with an output of 29.8 GW).
PRODUCTION AND INSTALLATION
Production output
Production
Germany
Spain
Brazil
India
Mexico
China
Total
Turbines (MW)
9M 2023
9M 2022
2,536.0
2,329.9
437.1 597.6
569.2 642.5
930.2 1,312.3
n / a
n / a
559.911.4
5,032.4
4,893.7
Rotor blades (units)
9M 2023
9M 2022
n / a
216
279
87
n / a
n / a
523
567
n / a
9
n / a
n / a
802
879
Group interim management report Results of operations, financial position and net assets
05
The number of rotor blades produced was 979. Due to the improved performance per turbine, total output rose slightly to 5,032 MW (9M 2022: 1,003 turbines with a total output of 4,894 MW). 527 nacelles were produced in Germany, 170 in India, 100 in Brazil, 97 in China and 85 in Spain. Rotor blade production output remained unchanged at 3,358 units overall (9M 2022: 3,357 rotor blades), with the Company producing
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND NET ASSETS
Selected key data
802 of these rotor blades in its own plants (9M 2022: 879 rotor blades) and sourcing 2,558 rotor blades from external suppliers in line with Nordex's specifications (9M 2022: 2,478 rotor blades).
Sales
(in EUR million)
01.01. -
01.01. -
30.09.2023
30.09.2022
Change
4,476.8
3,873.4
15.6%
Installations
Country
Europe
Latin America
North America
Rest of world
Total
Installed capacity (MW)
9M 2023
9M 2022
3,302.7
2,649.4
1,365.4
504.5
392.4 448.8
376.20
5,536.6
3,602.7
EBITDA margin (in %)
EBIT margin 1 (in %)
Capital expenditure (CAPEX)
(in EUR million)
Financial result (in EUR million)
Consolidated net profit / loss (in EUR million)
-1.5
-5.2
3.7 PP
-4.5
-8.4
3.9 PP
83.0
124.6
-33.4%
-98.3
-65.5
-50.1%
-333.7
-371.6
-10.2%
Installations rose significantly year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023. This is partly because the impact of the cyber security incident restricted installation output in 2022, and partly due to an increase in installed capacity per tur- bine. During this period, the Nordex Group installed a total of 1,090 wind turbines in 24 countries with a total output of 5,536.6 MW (9M 2022: 791 turbines with a total output of 3,602.7 MW). Europe accounted for 61% of installations (in
Earnings per share 2 (in EUR)
Working capital ratio (in %, as of 30 Sep.)
Free cash flow (in EUR million)
Equity ratio
(in %, as of 30 Sep.)
-1.47
-2.12
30.7%
-10.2
-9.8
-0.4 PP
-283.4
-458.0
38.1%
18.8
21.0
-2.1 PP
MW) and Latin America 25%, while North America and the rest of the world accounted for 7% each.
- Excluding depreciation and amortization from purchase price allocation (PPA) for Acciona Windpower
- Based on a weighted average of 227,744 million shares (previous year: 174,991 million shares)
The Nordex Group posted consolidated sales of EUR 4,477 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 15.6% year-on-year (9M 2022: EUR 3,873 million). Sales in the Projects segment rose by 15.8% to EUR 4,003 million (9M 2022: EUR 3,485 mil- lion), while sales in the Service segment grew by 21.3% year- on-year to EUR 482.5 million (9M 2022: EUR 397.9 million). This brought sales in the Service segment to 10.8% of total sales in the first nine months of 2023.
06 Group interim management report Results of operations, financial position and net assets
Changes in inventories up until the end of September totaled EUR - 53.1 million, lifting gross revenue in the first three quarters by 13.6% to EUR 4,424 million (9M 2022: EUR 3,893 million). Gross profit (gross revenue less cost of materials) increased by 38.9% to EUR 609.9 million in the reporting period (9M 2022: EUR 439.2 million). Structural costs (staff costs and net other operating income/expenses) increased at a slower pace than sales, rising by 5.9% to EUR 676.4 million (9M 2022: EUR 639.0 million). Staff costs rose by 8.1% to EUR 459.9 million, driven mainly by a higher number of employees.
The Nordex Group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 48 million in the third quarter, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 2.8%. This represents an improvement compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q3 2022: EUR - 27 million and an EBITDA margin of -1.5%). In the first nine months EBITDA improved to EUR - 66.6 million (9M 2022: EUR -199.8 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of -1.5% compared to - 5.2% in the previous year. Depreciation and amortization amounted to EUR 138.4 million, up 6.1% on the prior-year period (9M 2022: EUR 130.5 million). This figure includes depreciation and amortization of EUR 3.8 million arising from the purchase price allocation (PPA) in connection with the acquisition of Acciona Windpower (9M 2022: EUR 3.6 million).
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR - 205.0 million (9M 2022: EUR - 330.3 million) in the first nine months of 2023. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of - 4.6% (9M 2022: - 8.5%), or - 4.5% when adjusted for PPA-related depreciation and amortization (9M 2022:
- 8.4%). Excluding unallocated income and expenses, EBIT was EUR - 84.1 million in the Projects segment (9M 2022: EUR - 220.9 million) and EUR 67.0 million in the Service seg- ment (9M 2022: EUR 64.0 million) as of the end of September.
The financial result for the first nine months came to EUR - 98.3 million (9M 2022: EUR - 65.5 million), with higher interest expenses for the shareholder loan in the first half-year being the main driver. The income tax result for the reporting period was EUR - 30.4 million (9M 2022: EUR 24.2 million),
giving a consolidated loss of EUR 333.7 million (9M 2022: consolidated loss of EUR 371.6 million). Earnings per share in the nine-month period came to EUR -1.47 (9M 2022: EUR - 2.12).
Despite the recent targeted increase in inventories, the working capital ratio improved to -10.2%year-on-year as of 30 September 2023 (30 September 2022: - 9.8%). This had a positive impact on operating cash flow, which improved significantly to EUR -188.9 million in the first nine months (9M 2022: EUR - 357.5 million). Cash flow from investing activities fell slightly to EUR 94.5 million (9M 2022: EUR 100.5 million). Together, these developments led to a negative free cash flow of EUR 283.4 million (9M 2022: EUR 458.0 million). The Company's financing activities were shaped by cash inflows from the convertible bond in the second quarter. Cash flow from financing activities totaled EUR 299.7 million in the first nine months (9M 2022: EUR 341.5 million).
As at the 30 September 2023 reporting date, the Nordex Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 642.2 million (31 December 2022: EUR 633.5 million). Overall, the Group had net liquidity (liabilities to banks plus convertible bond and employee bond less cash and cash equivalents) of EUR 344.3 million as of the 30 September 2023 reporting date (31 December 2022: net liquidity of EUR 244.3 million).
Total assets rose to EUR 5,000 million overall as at the reporting date, primarily as a result of issuing the convertible bond in April (31 December 2022: EUR 4,757 million). Assets were predominantly impacted by the increase in inventories. Equity and liabilities increased due to higher other financial liabilities and an increase in contract liabilities from projects triggered by higher order intake. Equity rose by 6.9% to EUR 938.7 million (31 December 2022: EUR 878.1 million) as a result of converting the shareholder loan into equity, with the rise in subscribed capital and capital reserves more than offsetting the consolidated net loss. As equity increased more than total assets, the equity ratio rose slightly to 18.8% as at 30 September 2023 (31 December 2022: 18.5%).
Group interim management report Employees
Investments (CAPEX) came to EUR 83.0 million in the first nine months (9M 2022: EUR 124.6 million). With the ongoing alignment of production to the new turbine and rotor blade types impacting on this trend. Investments in property, plant and equipment at EUR 54.0 million (9M 2022: EUR 105.6 mil- lion) focused mainly on the procurement of installation and transport equipment, and the expansion of blade productions in India and Spain. Investments in intangible fixed assets came to EUR 29.0 million in the first nine months (9M 2022: EUR 19.0 million).
EMPLOYEES
As of the 30 September 2023 reporting date, the Nordex Group had a total of 9,908 employees (30 September 2022: 9,013 employees). As this job growth was primarily attributable to the planned future growth in business volume underpinned by the strong order book, it was focused on various mainly production and project-related departments as well as the services business.
OPPORTUNITIES AND RISKS
No opportunities or risks affecting the business performance of the Nordex Group in 2023 arose in the first nine months of 2023 that deviate materially from the opportunities and risks presented in the 2022 Annual Report.
07
REPORT ON EXPECTED
DEVELOPMENTS
In its guidance for the 2023 financial year, the Management Board confirms its target of achieving consolidated sales of EUR 5.6 to 6.1 billion and an EBITDA margin of - 2.0% to 3.0%. The Company also expects to make investments totaling EUR 200 million. The working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales is predicted to be below - 9% at the end of 2023.
The Company continues to expect to achieve a medium-term EBITDA margin of 8% in a stable market environment.
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
No significant events after the end of the reporting period are known to the Group.
The present interim report for the first nine months ended 30 September 2023 (Group interim management report and condensed interim consolidated financial statements) were neither audited nor reviewed by an auditor.
08 Interim consolidated financial statements Consolidated statement of financial position
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of 30 September 2023
ASSETS
EUR thousand
Cash and cash equivalents
Trade receivables
Contract assets from projects
Current contract assets from services
Inventories
Income tax receivables
Other current financial assets
Other current non-financial assets
Current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Goodwill
Capitalized development expenses
Prepayments made
Other intangible assets
Financial assets
Investment in associates
Non-current contract assets from services
Other non-current financial assets
Other non-currentnon-financial assets
Deferred tax assets
Non-current assets
Assets
Note
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(4)
(11)
(12)
(13)
30.09.2023
642,184
185,441
753,115
11,636
1,244,941
12,186
104,839
287,134
3,241,476
561,193
547,758
160,846
41
10,827
3,422
82,595
37,120
44,643
13,804
295,984
1,758,233
4,999,709
31.12.2022
633,541
169,905
720,191
8,393
1,103,153
9,668
79,549
236,846
2,961,247
601,951
547,758
161,512
34
12,528
3,468
67,757
33,835
61,429
15,599
289,541
1,795,412
4,756,659
