  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Nordex SE
  News
  Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:21 2022-10-14 am EDT
8.150 EUR   +3.80%
10/13Nordex Se : Nordex Group wins out in Croatia with order for a wind farm with 50 MW installed nominal capacity
EQ
10/12Nordex SE - Nordex Group receives order for 95 MW in Spain
AQ
10/12Nordex Se : Nordex Group receives order for 95 MW in Spain
EQ
Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quarter of 2022

10/14/2022 | 01:32am EDT
EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quarter of 2022

14.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group achieves order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quarter of 2022

 

Hamburg, October 14, 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, the Nordex Group received orders for 227 wind turbines with a total rated output of 1,441 megawatts (MW), compared to 389 wind turbines with 1,829 MW in the third quarter of the previous year. Thereby, the average selling price (ASP) in euros per megawatt of output increased significantly to EUR 0.90 million/MW (Q3/2021: EUR 0.69 million/MW). Overall, the Nordex Group generated order intake (excluding service business) of 4,424 MW in the first nine months (9M/2021: 4,610 MW) and thus was in the range of the previous year.

Nordex received orders from eleven countries. The largest individual markets include Brazil, Germany, Finland, Poland and Spain.

"We recorded a solid order intake in the third quarter and this in a challenging environment. In this context, demand for our products, especially, our turbine type N163/5.X, has proven quite robust in our established markets in Europe and Latin America despite increasing turbine prices", says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.

 

The Nordex Group in profile

The Group has installed over 41 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of approximately EUR 5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs over 9,000 people. The manufacturing network includes plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. The product range focuses on onshore turbines primarily in the 4- to 6.X-MW class, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited expansion areas and regions with limited grid capacity.

 

 

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telefon: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 – 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

 

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Telefon: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com


14.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1463021

 
End of News EQS News Service

1463021  14.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
