Nordex SE: Nordex Group installs first N163/6.X turbine

Hamburg, 18 May 2022. Today, 18th of May 2022, the Nordex Group has installed the world's first N163/6.X turbine in the Delta4000 series. As recently as September 2021 the company announced the launch of the N163/6.X and thus its entry into the 6-MW class. The premiered turbine is now being installed as part of the installation work in the Zeebiestocht and Olsterwind wind farms in the province of Flevoland in the Netherlands, where a total of 15 turbines in this latest version are being installed.



José Luis Blanco, CEO Nordex Group: ?We are pleased that we are right on schedule with the introduction and installation of our turbines in the 6 MW+ class. Like its sister model, the N163/5.X, the N163/6.X is designed for moderate and light-wind regions but focusses on selected core markets in Europe.?



With its approx. 80-metre rotor blades and a rotor swept area of 20,867 square metres, the sound emission level of the N163/6.X is 106.4 dB(A) which is despite the higher rating lower compared to its sister model N163/5.X. Different tower variants depending on the market, with a height of up to 164 metres, a cold climate version and the Advanced Anti-Icing-System for rotor blades are also options for the N163/6.X.



The start of series production of the N163/6.X is scheduled for the beginning of 2023. Today the Nordex Group has received several orders for this turbine type, among others for the 380 MW wind farm cluster Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr in Finland as well as the orders for the two wind farms in the Netherlands totalling 102 MW.



In the coming months in Zeebiestocht the requisite power and noise measurements as well as validation of mechanical loads will be conducted for IEC type certification.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.



