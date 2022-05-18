Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Nordex SE
  News
  Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 10:09:02 am EDT
11.82 EUR   +2.52%
Nordex SE: Nordex Group installs first N163/6.X turbine

05/18/2022 | 09:43am EDT
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
Nordex SE: Nordex Group installs first N163/6.X turbine

18.05.2022 / 15:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 18 May 2022. Today, 18th of May 2022, the Nordex Group has installed the world's first N163/6.X turbine in the Delta4000 series. As recently as September 2021 the company announced the launch of the N163/6.X and thus its entry into the 6-MW class. The premiered turbine is now being installed as part of the installation work in the Zeebiestocht and Olsterwind wind farms in the province of Flevoland in the Netherlands, where a total of 15 turbines in this latest version are being installed. 

José Luis Blanco, CEO Nordex Group: ?We are pleased that we are right on schedule with the introduction and installation of our turbines in the 6 MW+ class. Like its sister model, the N163/5.X, the N163/6.X is designed for moderate and light-wind regions but focusses on selected core markets in Europe.? 

With its approx. 80-metre rotor blades and a rotor swept area of 20,867 square metres, the sound emission level of the N163/6.X is 106.4 dB(A) which is despite the higher rating lower compared to its sister model N163/5.X. Different tower variants depending on the market, with a height of up to 164 metres, a cold climate version and the Advanced Anti-Icing-System for rotor blades are also options for the N163/6.X. 

The start of series production of the N163/6.X is scheduled for the beginning of 2023. Today the Nordex Group has received several orders for this turbine type, among others for the 380 MW wind farm cluster Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr in Finland as well as the orders for the two wind farms in the Netherlands totalling 102 MW.  

In the coming months in Zeebiestocht the requisite power and noise measurements as well as validation of mechanical loads will be conducted for IEC type certification. 

The Delta4000 series at a glance: 

Turbines in the 6 MW segment: 
N163/6.X 
Turbines in the 5 MW segment: 
N149/5.X 
N155/5.X 
N163/5.X 
Turbines in the 4 MW segment: 
N133/4.8 
N149/4.X 
N155/4.X 

The Nordex Group - a profile 
The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. 

Contact person for press: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Losada
flosada@nordex-online.com 

Contact for investors: 
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
fzander@nordex-online.com 

18.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1355917

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1355917  18.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
