Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 72 MW order from Enefit Green in Finland

01/13/2022 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 72 MW order from Enefit Green in Finland

13.01.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Wind farm comprises 13 Delta4000 turbines of the type N163/5.X

- Premium service agreement for up to 30 years

Hamburg, 13 January 2022. At the end of 2021, the Nordex Group received its first order in Finland from Enefit Green AS, one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic region.

This contract is for the supply, installation and commissioning of 13 N163/5.X wind turbines from the Delta4000 technology platform and equipped with Nordex' Anti-Icing System. The order also includes a 30-year long-term Premium service agreement.

The 72 MW Tolpanvaara Wind Farm Complex is located in Northern Ostrobothnia, in the Pudasjärvi municipality about 700 km north of Helsinki. Installation of the turbines is planned for the summer of 2023.

"With this order we are celebrating an important landmark of over 1.5 GW of sold capacity in Finland with the Delta4000 platform alone and over 2 GW in total in the Finnish market, since we started our operations there in 2011. We are marking this achievement with yet another valued new customer in Enefit Green AS and with our perfectly-suited N163/5.X technology with cold climate options", says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

"Enefit Green is aiming to increase its electricity generation capacity 2,3fold by 2025 and building new wind parks is a key component of this growth. Having a reliable partner like Nordex for supplying the turbines and maintaining the wind park ensures both completing the construction as well as continuity of production from Tolpanvaara wind park. We are happy to have Nordex professional team on board", says Lauri Ulm, Head of Wind Development of Enefit Green.

Enefit Green AS - a profile
Enefit Green is a renewable energy company that belongs to the group of Eesti Energia and owns a total of 22 wind farms in four markets - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland - as well as 38 solar power plants, 4 CHP plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric power plant. The company currently has three wind parks in construction - Akmene and Silale 2 in Lithuania and Tolpanvaara in Finland. Since October 21, 2021, the company shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallin Stock Exchange and it has more than 60 000 retail investors.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


13.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1268044

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1268044  13.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268044&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORDEX SE
01:32aNORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives 72 MW order from Enefit Green in Finland
EQ
01/12Nordex Secures Order to Supply Nine Turbines for Spain's RWE Renewables Iberia
MT
01/12NORDEX SE : Nordex receives order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia
EQ
01/12Nordex Receives Order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia
CI
01/11NORDEX : Turkey organized a technical training for Women Engineer Candidates
PU
01/05NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/04NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives an order for 380 MW in Finland
EQ
2021Ignitis Grupé Issues $57 Million Guarantee to Nordex Polska Regarding Wind Farm Deal
MT
2021Enefit Green To Develop 72-Megawatt Wind Farm in Finland
MT
2021NORDEX : Season's Greetings from the Nordex Group
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 106 M 5 841 M 5 841 M
Net income 2021 -138 M -158 M -158 M
Net cash 2021 369 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 240 M 2 559 M 2 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 795
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,00 €
Average target price 18,73 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE0.65%2 559
ABB LTD-1.89%73 841
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-8.64%11 360
SIEMENS LTD-2.02%11 168
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.78%10 293
ABB INDIA LIMITED3.65%6 720