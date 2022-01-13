DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 72 MW order from Enefit Green in Finland



13.01.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wind farm comprises 13 Delta4000 turbines of the type N163/5.X

- Premium service agreement for up to 30 years



Hamburg, 13 January 2022. At the end of 2021, the Nordex Group received its first order in Finland from Enefit Green AS, one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic region.

This contract is for the supply, installation and commissioning of 13 N163/5.X wind turbines from the Delta4000 technology platform and equipped with Nordex' Anti-Icing System. The order also includes a 30-year long-term Premium service agreement.

The 72 MW Tolpanvaara Wind Farm Complex is located in Northern Ostrobothnia, in the Pudasjärvi municipality about 700 km north of Helsinki. Installation of the turbines is planned for the summer of 2023.

"With this order we are celebrating an important landmark of over 1.5 GW of sold capacity in Finland with the Delta4000 platform alone and over 2 GW in total in the Finnish market, since we started our operations there in 2011. We are marking this achievement with yet another valued new customer in Enefit Green AS and with our perfectly-suited N163/5.X technology with cold climate options", says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

"Enefit Green is aiming to increase its electricity generation capacity 2,3fold by 2025 and building new wind parks is a key component of this growth. Having a reliable partner like Nordex for supplying the turbines and maintaining the wind park ensures both completing the construction as well as continuity of production from Tolpanvaara wind park. We are happy to have Nordex professional team on board", says Lauri Ulm, Head of Wind Development of Enefit Green.

Enefit Green AS - a profile

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company that belongs to the group of Eesti Energia and owns a total of 22 wind farms in four markets - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland - as well as 38 solar power plants, 4 CHP plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric power plant. The company currently has three wind parks in construction - Akmene and Silale 2 in Lithuania and Tolpanvaara in Finland. Since October 21, 2021, the company shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallin Stock Exchange and it has more than 60 000 retail investors.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com