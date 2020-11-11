DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives again major order for 302 MW from USA



11.11.2020 / 07:30

Hamburg, 11 November 2020. The Nordex Group has received another large order for the N149/4.0-4.5 from the Delta4000 series. A wind farm developer has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 63 turbines for a project in the United States.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

In the summer of 2021 the Nordex Group will be starting to deliver and install the turbines for this project in the state of Texas. The turbines are to be supplied in a project-specific operating mode of 4.8 MW, resulting in a total output for the wind farm of 302.4 MW.

With this latest order from the USA today the Nordex Group can look back on 3.7 gigawatts in turbines sold in the state of Texas alone.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

