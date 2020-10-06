DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives an 297 MW order from the USA



06.10.2020 / 07:30

Hamburg, 6 October 2020. At the end of September, the Nordex Group has received a major order to supply 62 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for a wind farm in the USA. The machines will be supplied in the 4.8 MW operating mode.

The 297 MW wind farm will be built in the Midwestern United States, construction work is due to start in spring 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the end of the same year.

The project and customer are undisclosed.



