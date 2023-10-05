EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives another order from Spain for 45 MW



05.10.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 5 October 2023. End of September, Enerfin, the renewable energy subsidiary of the Elecnor Group, one of Spain's leading mechanical engineering and construction groups, awarded the Nordex Group an order for 45 MW in Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines over a period of 20 years.

The Nordex Group is supplying eight N155/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for the "Cernégula" wind farm in the north-west of Spain in the province of Burgos in Castile and León. Installation of the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 meters will begin in the summer of 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the end of the year.

"Cernégula" is Enerfin's second order for the Nordex Group, following the 256 MW cluster project Sao Fernando in Brazil in 2020 respective 2021.

The Nordex Group – a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (040) 30030 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 152 0902 4029

fzander@nordex-online.com