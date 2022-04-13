Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Nordex SE
  News
  Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 01:50:30 am EDT
16.51 EUR   +0.18%
NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order for 131 MW from Peru
EQ
04/12TOGETHER FOR CHANGE &NDASH; WIND FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE : The Nordex Group Publishes its Sustainability Report 2021 and Sustainability Strategy 2025
PU
04/05NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 131 MW from Peru

04/13/2022 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

13.04.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 13 April 2022. End of March, the Spanish project developer Acciona Energía placed an order with the Nordex Group for 131 MW in Peru.  

The Nordex Group will supply 23 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for the "San Juan de Marcona" wind farm. The project is the first order from Peru for this type of turbine with a rotor diameter of 163 meters and a flexible rated output in the 5 MW class. 

Acciona Energía is taking charge of transport and installation. Commissioning of the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 meters is to be undertaken by the end of 2023. 

The project will be built near San Juan de Marcona, the capital of the Marcona District of Nazca Province, which is located in the Ica region in the south-west of Peru.  

Average wind speeds in excess of 9 m/s at the site near to the Pacific coast ensure that the 131 MW wind farm will produce a large amount of electricity.  

For the Nordex Group this is the third order from Peru. The first wind farm in the country with 132 MW was completed by the Nordex Group in 2018. A further wind farm with 177 MW is currently under construction.  

The Nordex Group - a profile 

The Nordex Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore wind turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. 

Contact for press: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Losada 
Telefon: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141 
flosada@nordex-online.com  

Contact for investors: 
Nordex SE 
Felix Zander 
Telefon: +49 (0) 40 / 300 30 - 1116  
fzander@nordex-online.com 


13.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1326473

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1326473  13.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 573 M 6 055 M 6 055 M
Net income 2022 -76,2 M -82,8 M -82,8 M
Net Debt 2022 58,2 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 637 M 2 865 M 2 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 8 528
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,48 €
Average target price 19,93 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE18.48%2 865
ABB LTD-15.99%60 764
SIEMENS LTD5.85%11 731
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.-1.47%10 083
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.81%8 626
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-43.08%8 071