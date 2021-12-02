Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/02 01:40:00 am
15.385 EUR   -1.31%
01:32aNORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW from Scotland
EQ
11/30NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives another order in Brazil from AES Brasil for 370 MW
EQ
11/25NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW from Scotland

12/02/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW from Scotland

02.12.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 2 December 2021. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), managed by Octopus Renewables Limited, has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply twelve N133 turbines for the Cumberhead wind farm in Scotland. The turbines will each be operated in an optimised mode of 4.165 MW. The order also includes a Premium Service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines with a term of 25 years.

The 50 MW Cumberhead wind farm is located in the county of South Lanarkshire, Scotland. Construction works on site have already commenced and are on-track for the wind farm to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company incorporated in England and Wales focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets in Europe and Australia. Further details can be found at www.octopusrenewablesinfrastructure.com

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


02.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253258

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1253258  02.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253258&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about NORDEX SE
01:32aNORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW from Scotland
EQ
11/30NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives another order in Brazil from AES Brasil for 370 MW
EQ
11/25NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11/25Nordex Lands Order to Deliver 30 Wind Turbines in Peru; Shares Up 5%
MT
11/25NORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order for 177 MW from Peru
EQ
11/25Nordex Group Receives Order for 177 MW from Peru
CI
11/23Nordex To Supply 44 MW Of Wind Turbines To RWE In France
MT
11/23NORDEX SE : RWE Renewables places an order with Nordex Group for 44 MW in France
EQ
11/23Rwe Renewables Places Order with Nordex Group for 44 Mw in France
CI
11/19NORDEX AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 112 M 5 792 M 5 792 M
Net income 2021 -138 M -156 M -156 M
Net cash 2021 386 M 437 M 437 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 495 M 2 825 M 2 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 8 795
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,59 €
Average target price 19,89 €
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-24.94%2 825
ABB LTD29.06%68 901
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.42.46%15 631
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.78%10 556
SIEMENS LTD35.98%10 201
ABB INDIA LIMITED66.63%5 834