Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 50 MW from Scotland

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), managed by Octopus Renewables Limited, has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply twelve N133 turbines for the Cumberhead wind farm in Scotland. The turbines will each be operated in an optimised mode of 4.165 MW. The order also includes a Premium Service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines with a term of 25 years.

The 50 MW Cumberhead wind farm is located in the county of South Lanarkshire, Scotland. Construction works on site have already commenced and are on-track for the wind farm to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company incorporated in England and Wales focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets in Europe and Australia. Further details can be found at www.octopusrenewablesinfrastructure.com

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

