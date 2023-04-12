Advanced search
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:15:04 2023-04-12 am EDT
11.69 EUR   -0.36%
09:01aNordex Se : Nordex Group receives order for almost 62 MW from RWE in Germany
EQ
04/12EU lags behind in wind power expansion
DP
04/06Nordex : Sustainability Report 2022 Published
PU
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for almost 62 MW from RWE in Germany

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for almost 62 MW from RWE in Germany

12.04.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 12 April 2023. End of March, the Nordex Group received an order from RWE to supply and install eleven turbines from the Delta4000 series for two projects in Lower Saxony, Germany, totalling 61.8 MW.

Seven N149/5.X turbines and one N133/4800 machine are to be supplied for the 44.7-MW Lesse wind farm. The Barbecke wind farm with 17.1 MW will be fitted with three N149/5.X turbines.

RWE had been awarded contracts for both projects in auctions for onshore wind on 1 February 2023.  

Both wind farms in the districts of Peine and Salzgitter are repowering projects in which a total of 17 older turbine models are being replaced by eleven much more powerful machines. Overall, this will make it possible to double the previous output of the wind farms from 30.6 MW to 61.8 MW while reducing the number of turbines.

“We are pleased to be able to support RWE in the future with our technology in the Lesse and Barbecke wind farms as they move forward to produce more electricity from renewable energy," says Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. And he adds: "In the case of repowering, less is more. Thanks to efficient modern turbine technology, the electricity generated by older wind farms can be increased significantly using a smaller number of turbines. In 2022 in Germany 246 turbines with 266 MW were taken down and replaced by 103 turbines with 423 MW. Repowering for onshore wind power will be increasingly important in Germany in future. Almost 6,000 older turbines have been in operation for more than 20 years." 

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion in 2022. The Company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 – 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com

 

 


12.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1606141

 
End of News EQS News Service

1606141  12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer