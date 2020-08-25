DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for delivery of 27.7 MW in Brazil



25.08.2020

Hamburg, 25 August 2020. Nordex Group has again received an order for AW132/3465 turbines from Brazil. For its new customer TODA Energia do Brasil, the manufacturer will supply eight turbines for a 27.7 MW wind farm. The project is located in the French developer Voltalia's 2.4 GW Serra Branca wind and solar cluster in north-eastern Brazil. The order also includes the service of the turbines for 15 years.

Construction is scheduled to start in March 2021. The infrastructure work and operation will be carried out by Voltalia for TODA Energia do Brasil. The Nordex Group will install the eight turbines on 120-metre concrete towers produced at its local plant in Areia Branca in Rio Grande do Norte. The project forms part of the 2.4 GW Serra Branca cluster to which the Nordex Group has already provided turbines with 341 MW.

TODA Energia do Brasil is a subsidiary of the TODA Corporation, a Japanese company which has explored wide range of business fields including renewable energy, with operations in Japan, Brazil and regions of Southeast Asia as well as Africa.

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

