Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nordex SE    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for delivery of 27.7 MW in Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for delivery of 27.7 MW in Brazil

25.08.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 25 August 2020. Nordex Group has again received an order for AW132/3465 turbines from Brazil. For its new customer TODA Energia do Brasil, the manufacturer will supply eight turbines for a 27.7 MW wind farm. The project is located in the French developer Voltalia's 2.4 GW Serra Branca wind and solar cluster in north-eastern Brazil. The order also includes the service of the turbines for 15 years.

Construction is scheduled to start in March 2021. The infrastructure work and operation will be carried out by Voltalia for TODA Energia do Brasil. The Nordex Group will install the eight turbines on 120-metre concrete towers produced at its local plant in Areia Branca in Rio Grande do Norte. The project forms part of the 2.4 GW Serra Branca cluster to which the Nordex Group has already provided turbines with 341 MW.

TODA Energia do Brasil is a subsidiary of the TODA Corporation, a Japanese company which has explored wide range of business fields including renewable energy, with operations in Japan, Brazil and regions of Southeast Asia as well as Africa.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

For more information, please contact:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


25.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1122387

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1122387  25.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1122387&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORDEX SE
01:35aNORDEX SE : Nordex Group receives order for delivery of 27.7 MW in Brazil
EQ
08/19RWE eyes renewables deals as part of $8.4 billion expansion - CFO
RE
08/19EUROPE : Wall Street sets upbeat tone for European stocks, UK airlines jump
RE
08/19Wall St sets upbeat tone for European stocks, UK airlines jump
RE
08/19European shares weaken after Wall St rally as growth worries persist
RE
08/18Germany's RWE rakes in $2.4 billion to fund renewable energy expansion
RE
08/18RWE launches share issue to fund deal for Nordex project pipeline
RE
08/17NORDEX AG : NorldLB reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/17NORDEX AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
08/17NORDEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 295 M 5 069 M 5 069 M
Net income 2020 -13,9 M -16,4 M -16,4 M
Net Debt 2020 223 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 154 M 1 362 M 1 362 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 949
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,89 €
Last Close Price 10,82 €
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEX SE-10.43%1 362
ABB LTD1.41%55 512
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.47%10 997
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-14.83%3 408
ABB INDIA LIMITED-24.36%2 775
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION118.74%2 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group