Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order from Ibereólica for approx. 60 MW in Spain

Hamburg, 20 September 2023. The Nordex Group has received an order for N155/5.X turbines for two wind farms in Spain from the independent renewable energy producer Ibereólica Renovables. The manufacturer is supplying 11 turbines for the "Aciberos" and "Padornelo 3" projects with a total capacity of approx. 60 MW. The contract also includes the service and maintenance of the turbines for 10 years.

The wind farms are both being built in Lubián (Zamora) in the autonomous Spanish region of Castilla y León. Delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled to begin in spring 2024. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers and commission them for the customer in the summer of this year.

Gregorio Álvarez, founder, owner and President of Ibereólica Group said: “I am very proud of adding these two new wind farms to our portfolio, especially given their location in Lubián (Zamora), where our history began in 1996, and where we will now confirm our commitment to clean energy projects as key to guarantee a sustainable future for the planet”.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: “We have already successfully implemented a 165,3 MW wind project in Chile for Ibereólica in the past. We are now particularly pleased to receive the first order from Ibereólica in Spain. It once again underlines the confidence in our technology and shows the potential in the country in which we are continuously expanding our market position.”

Ibereólica Renovables Group

Ibereólica Renovables Group, is a Spanish independent developer, pioneer since 1996 and with more than 26 years of experience in the development, construction and operation of clean energy generation projects from renewable sources, and which already has more than 1000 MW in operation, mostly wind, in Spain and Chile, and holds a platform of more than 12,000 MW under development in Spain, Chile, Peru and Brazil.

The Nordex Group – a profile

The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

