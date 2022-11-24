EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group to supply VSB Group turbines for 41.6 MW wind farm in Poland



24 November 2022.

Hamburg, 24 November 2022. The VSB Group has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 13 N117/3600 turbines for a wind farm in Poland. The order also includes the Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.

The wind farm is being built in the Polish voivodeship of Silesia in the south-west of the country, close to the Czech border. The Nordex Group will supply the N117/3600 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 134 metres. The turbines will be operated with a rated output of 3.2 MW.

Installation of the turbines is due to begin at the beginning of 2024 with commissioning following in summer 2024.

As early as 2021, the VSB Group placed an order with the Nordex Group to supply turbines for the 42.6 MW Baranów-Rychtal wind farm - the first Polish project to be developed by the international project developer and operator itself. Baranów-Rychtal is currently under construction.

About the VSB Group

VSB is headquartered in Dresden and numbers among the leading vertically integrated suppliers in the area of Renewable Energy. Its core business is the project development of onshore wind and photovoltaic farms and their operation, as well as the operation of its own farms as a growing independent electricity producer. VSB is represented in nine countries and has a pipeline of more than 10 GW. So far since 1996 more than 700 wind energy and photovoltaic systems have been installed, with an installed capacity of around 1.1 GW. VSB also provides services totalling around 1.4 GW. The Group with its associated companies employs more than 450 staff.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

