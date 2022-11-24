Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Nordex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12 2022-11-24 am EST
12.16 EUR   +0.37%
11/22Nordex SE - Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium
AQ
11/22Nordex Receives Order To Supply Turbines For Belgian Wind Farms
MT
11/22Nordex Se : Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordex SE: Nordex Group to supply VSB Group turbines for 41.6 MW wind farm in Poland

11/24/2022 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group to supply VSB Group turbines for 41.6 MW wind farm in Poland

24.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 24 November 2022. The VSB Group has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 13 N117/3600 turbines for a wind farm in Poland. The order also includes the Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.

The wind farm is being built in the Polish voivodeship of Silesia in the south-west of the country, close to the Czech border. The Nordex Group will supply the N117/3600 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 134 metres. The turbines will be operated with a rated output of 3.2 MW.

Installation of the turbines is due to begin at the beginning of 2024 with commissioning following in summer 2024.

As early as 2021, the VSB Group placed an order with the Nordex Group to supply turbines for the 42.6 MW Baranów-Rychtal wind farm - the first Polish project to be developed by the international project developer and operator itself. Baranów-Rychtal is currently under construction.

About the VSB Group
VSB is headquartered in Dresden and numbers among the leading vertically integrated suppliers in the area of Renewable Energy. Its core business is the project development of onshore wind and photovoltaic farms and their operation, as well as the operation of its own farms as a growing independent electricity producer. VSB is represented in nine countries and has a pipeline of more than 10 GW. So far since 1996 more than 700 wind energy and photovoltaic systems have been installed, with an installed capacity of around 1.1 GW. VSB also provides services totalling around 1.4 GW. The Group with its associated companies employs more than 450 staff.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


24.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1495017

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495017  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495017&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORDEX SE
11/22Nordex SE - Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium
AQ
11/22Nordex Receives Order To Supply Turbines For Belgian Wind Farms
MT
11/22Nordex Se : Nordex Group receives orders for 43 MW from Belgium
EQ
11/18Nordex SE - Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Poland
AQ
11/17NORDEX AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/17Germany's Nordex Lands Order to Deliver 10 Wind Turbines in Poland
MT
11/17Nordex Se : Nordex Group receives 35 MW order from Poland
EQ
11/15NORDEX AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/15NORDEX AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/15Transcript : Nordex SE, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 466 M 5 666 M 5 666 M
Net income 2022 -403 M -417 M -417 M
Net cash 2022 121 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 567 M 2 661 M 2 661 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 9 046
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart NORDEX SE
Duration : Period :
Nordex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,11 €
Average target price 12,39 €
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis Blanco Dieguez Chief Executive Officer
Ilya Taka Hartmann Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang H. Ziebart Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Klatten Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Wolfgang Rey Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEX SE-6.69%2 661
ABB LTD-12.21%58 082
SIEMENS LIMITED18.72%12 218
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-20.04%9 489
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.63%7 983
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.-17.16%7 939