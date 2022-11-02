Advanced search
    NDX1   DE000A0D6554

NORDEX SE

(NDX1)
03:09 2022-11-02 am EDT
9.125 EUR   -1.52%
Nordex Se : Nordex Group wins 48 MW order in Poland
EQ
10/20Nordex SE - Landwind Group places 82 MW order in Germany with Nordex Group
AQ
10/19Nordex Se : Landwind Group places 82 MW order in Germany with Nordex Group
EQ
Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins 48 MW order in Poland

11/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins 48 MW order in Poland

02.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 2 November 2022. Wind Energia Sp. z.o.o. has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 16 N117/3000 turbines for the 48 MW “Nozdrzec” wind farm. The company is a subsidiary of Yevuley Shemesh (YVS) Renewable Energy Ltd., which operates in the field of renewable energy and is based in Israel. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.

The “Nozdrzec” wind farm is being built in the south-east of Poland in the province of Subcarpathia. The N117/3000 turbines will be installed by the Nordex Group as of summer 2023 on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 134 metres. The final turbine is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2023.

Adam Ofek, YVS Cerac Management CEO says: “Signing with Nordex this agreement in this challenging time is very important milestone for the success of our Nozdrzec wind farm development”.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We are delighted that we are gaining more and more momentum in the Polish market and that we have now been able to win Yevuley Shemesh as a new customer for our Nordex technology."

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141 
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 1520 9024 029
fzander@nordex-online.com


02.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1476521

 
End of News EQS News Service

1476521  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
